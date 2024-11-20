ERIE, Pa. — A hat trick and an assist from Sam Alfano lifted the Erie Otters to a 7-4 victory over the Brampton Steelheads in Ontario Hockey League play on Wednesday.

Malcolm Spence added two goals and a helper for the Otters (12-6-3), while Pano Fimis scored and contributed four assists, and Carey Terrance put up a goal and two assists.

The Steelheads (9-10-1) got two goals from Mason Zebeski, and singles from Luke Misa and Jakub Fibigr.

Noah Erliden stopped 21 of the 25 shots he faced for Erie and Brampton's Jack Ivankovic made 39 saves.

The Otters leaned on their special teams for the win, going 2-for-2 on the power play and scoring a short-handed tally midway through the second period.

Brampton is set to host the Niagara IceDogs on Friday, while Erie entertains the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds the same night.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2024.