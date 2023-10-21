KITCHENER, Ont. — Matthew Sop had two goals an assist as the Kitchener Rangers extended their winning streak to four games with a 5-3 victory over the Owen Sound Attack on Friday.

Hunter Brzustewicz, Cameron Mercer and Carson Rehkopf also scored for Kitchener (7-2-0). Tristan Malboeuf made 23 saves.

Ethan Burroughs, Colby Barlow and Landen Hookey replied for Owen Sound (4-3-1). Carter George stopped 28 of 32 shots.

The Rangers entered the third period up 2-1 and ended up in a back-and-forth affair. Sop opened the scoring in the final frame with a power-play marker at 5:35 before sealing the win with an empty-net goal with 1:16 remaining.

---

GREYHOUNDS 6 FRONTENACS 0

KINGSTON, Ont. — Landon Miller earned a 26-save shutout as the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds cruised past the Kingston Frontenacs 6-0.

Bryce McConnell-Barker, Spencer Evans, Owen Allard, Julian Fantino, Arttu Karki and Marco Mignosa all scored for Sault Ste. Marie (7-3-0).

Mason Vaccari turned away 36 of 42 shots for Kingston (3-6-0).

---

PETES 4 67S 1

OTTAWA — Jonathan Melee scored twice as the Peterborough Petes handed the Ottawa 67s a 4-1 loss.

Donovan McCoy and Tommy Purdeller also scored for Peterborough (5-2-1).

Luca Pinelli netted the lone goal for Ottawa (4-3-0).

---

OTTERS 5 KNIGHTS 3

LONDON, Ont. — Carey Terrance led the charge with two goals and the Erie Otters scored three unanswered in the third period to defeat the London Knights 5-3.

Spencer Sova, Martin Misiak and Pano Fimis added the others for Erie (3-4-1).

Isaiah George, Sam O'Reilly and Jacob Julien replied for London (6-3-0-1).

---

FIREBIRDS 4 WOLVES 3

SUDBURY, Ont. — Zacharie Giroux scored two goals as the Flint Firebirds held off the Sudbury Wolves to prevail 4-3.

Nathan Aspinall and Kaden Pitre provided the rest of the offence for Flint (3-5-0).

Dalibor Dvorský, David Goyette and Landon McCallum scored for Sudbury (5-4-0), which scored two unanswered to trim the deficit to one but couldn't tie it late in the third period.

---

STORM 3 COLTS 1

GUELPH, Ont. — Michael Buchinger and Max Namestnikov each had a goal and an assist as the Guelph Storm took a 3-1 win over the Barrie Colts.

Vilmer Alriksson also scored for Guelph (5-2-0).

Zach Wigle answered for Barrie (4-4-0).

---

STING 3 ICEDOGS 2 (OT)

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Jacob LeBlanc scored the game-winning goal three minutes into overtime and the Sarnia Sting edged the Niagara Icedogs 3-2.

Tyson Doucette and Zach Filak scored in regulation for Sarnia (5-3-0).

Michael Podolioukh and Mike Levin responded for Niagara (1-4-3).

---

BULLDOGS 5 GENERALS 1

OSHAWA, Ont. — David Egorov put on a 36-save performance in helping lead the Brantford Bulldogs to a 5-1 victory over the Oshawa Generals.

Calvin Crombie, Nick Lardis, Masen Wray, Luca Testa and Patrick Thomas each scored for Brantford (2-5-1), which ended a four-game losing skid.

Rasmus Kumpulainen scored for Oshawa (3-5-0).

---

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2023.