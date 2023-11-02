OHL roundup: Sova scores go-ahead goal midway through third as Otters top Spirit

SAGINAW, Mich. — Spencer Sova knocked in the game-winning goal at 11:40 in the third period as the Erie Otters edged the Saginaw Spirit 6-5 on Thursday night.

Martin Misiak had a hat trick for Erie. Ondrej Molnar and Brett Bressette had the other goals.

Valentin Zhugin scored twice for Saginaw while Zayne Parekh, Ethan Hay and Calem Mangone added singles.

---

SPITFIRES 4 RANGERS 3

WINDSOR - Alex Christopoulos knocked in the game-winning goal at 13:26 in the second period as the Spitfires edged the Rangers.

It was his second goal of the game. Jacob Maillet and AJ Spellacy also tallied for Windsor.

Carson Rehkopf, Filip Mešár and Adrian Misaljevic had the Kitchener goals.

---

PETES 3 GENERALS 2

PETERBOROUGH - Owen Beck scored at 18:15 of the second period to help the Petes edge the Generals.

Cam Gauvreau and Jonathan Melee had the other goals for Peterborough.

Luke Torrance and Tyler Graham replied for Oshawa.

---

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2023.