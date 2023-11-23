ERIE, Pa. — Spencer Sova knocked in the game-winning goal at 0:44 in the over-time period as the Otters edged the Greyhounds.

Spencer Sova scored twice while Malcolm Spence scored once for Erie.

Otters goaltender Ben Gaudreau saved 39 of 41 shots.

Marco Mignosa and Bryce McConnell-Barker all scored once for Sault Ste. Marie.

Greyhounds goaltender Charlie Schenkel kicked out 30 of 33 shots.

KNIGHTS 6 BATTALION 3

NORTH BAY - Oliver Bonk scored twice as the London Knights downed the North Bay Battalion.

Ruslan Gazizov scored twice while Max McCue and Easton Cowan had a goal apiece for London.

Knights netminder Michael Simpson stopped 24 of 27 shots.

Ty Nelson, Liam Arnsby and Anthony Romani scored for North Bay.

Battalion netminder Dom DiVincentiis saved 23 of 28 shots.

SPITFIRES 5 PETES 2

PETERBOROUGH - Jacob Maillet scored twice as the Windsor Spitfires topped the Peterborough Petes.

Cole Davis, Valentin Zhugin and Oliver Peer all scored for Windsor.

Spitfires netminder Joey Costanzo stopped 37 of 39 shots.

Donovan McCoy and Owen Beck scored for Peterborough.

Petes goaltender Zach Bowen saved 42 of 46 shots.

ATTACK 3 COLTS 0

BARRIE - Carter George earned a shut out as Owen Sound downed Barrie 3-0.

Ethan Burroughs, Cedrick Guindon and Declan Waddick all scored once for Owen Sound.

Attack netminder Carter George was perfect in stopping all 50 shots.

Colts netminder Ben West stopped 27 of 30 shots.

BULLDOGS 6 ICEDOGS 3

NIAGARA - Noah Nelson had a goal and an assist as Brantford Bulldogs defeated the Niagara Icedogs.

Cole Brown, Lawson Sherk, Nick Lardis, Ben Bujold and Florian Xhekaj all scored for Brantford.

Bulldogs goaltender Matteo Drobac saved 26 of 29 shots.

Ryan Roobroeck, Gavin Bryant and Ryan Vannetten had goals for Niagara.

Icedogs goaltender Owen Flores stopped two of five shots before he was pulled, with Marcus Vandenberg stopping 12 of 15 shots.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2023.