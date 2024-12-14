GUELPH, Ont. — Charlie Paquette and Leo Serlin scored in the three-round shootout to lift the Guelph Storm to a 4-3 Ontario Hockey League victory over the visiting Kingston Frontenacs on Saturday.

Lev Katzin scored twice in regulation for the Storm, while Serlin netted a single.

Adam Kelly, Cal Uens and Emil Pieniniemi scored for the Frontenacs, who outshot the hosts 35-24.

The Storm went 0-for-1 on the power play. The Frontenacs didn't have a power-play opportunity.

The Storm led 2-1 after the first period and 3-2 heading into the third.

Elsewhere in the OHL on Saturday:

---

FIREBIRDS 4 ATTACK 0

FLINT, Mich. — Nathan Day stopped 16 shots and earned the shutout as the Flint Firebirds blanked the visiting Owen Sound Attack 4-0.

Kaden Pitre, Alex Kostov, Urban Podrekar and Cole Zurawski scored for the Firebirds.

Goaltender Trenten Bennett saved 40 of 44 shots for the Attack.

---

SPITFIRES 3 KNIGHTS 2

WINDSOR, Ont. — Jack Nesbitt's goal at 17:38 of the third period snapped a 2-2 tie and lifted the Windsor Spitfires to a 3-2 win over the visiting London Knights.

Cole Davis and AJ Spellacy also scored for the Spitfires. Carter Hicks chipped in with two assists.

Henry Brzustewicz and Blake Montgomery scored for the Knights, who were outshot 42-15.

---

67's 5 COLTS 4 (SO)

BARRIE, Ont. — Nathan Amidovski scored the lone goal of the three-round shootout to lift the visiting Ottawa 67's to a 5-4 win over the Barrie Colts.

Caden Kelley scored twice in regulation for the 67's, with Chris Barlas and Will Gerrior netting singles.

Jaiden Newton, Dalyn Wakely, Bode Stewart and Carter Lowe scored for the Colts, who were outshot 41-31.

---

OTTERS 8 SPIRIT 2

ERIE, Penn. — Sam Alfano scored three times and Callum Hughes added two goals and assist as the Erie Otters blitzed the visiting Saginaw Spirit 8-2.

Wesley Royston, Carey Terrance and Martin Misiak also scored for the Otters, who led 5-0 after the first period and 6-1 heading into the third.

Sebastien Gervais and Michael Misa scored for the Spirit, who outshot the hosts 36-31.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2024.