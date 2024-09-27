SARNIA, Ont. — Tyson Doucette scored 1:42 into overtime to give the Sarnia Sting a wild 5-4 win over the visiting Windsor Spitfires in Ontario Hockey League action on Friday night.

Kaeden Johnston scored twice in regulation for the Sting (1-0), while Zach Filak and Beckham Edwards added singles.

Cole Davis, Jack Nesbitt, Liam Greentree and Ryan Abraham all scored once for the Spitfires (1-0-1-0), who led 3-0 in the first period, then trailed 4-3 in the third before tying the game and forcing overtime.

Elsewhere in the OHL:

---

STEELHEADS 7 BULLDOGS 0

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Jack Ivankovic made 21 saves and earned the shutout as the Brampton Steelheads blitzed the visiting Brantford Bulldogs 7-0.

William Eggleton, Luke Misa, Angus MacDonell, Spencer Sova, Gabriel Chiarot, Porter Martone and Carson Rehkopf all scored once for the Steelheads (1-0).

Netminder Ryerson Leenders of the Bulldogs (0-1) saved 30 of 37 shots.

---

SPIRIT 6 GREYHOUNDS 4

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Michael Misa scored three goals as the visiting Saginaw Spirit defeated the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds 6-4.

Will Bishop, Kristian Epperson and Carson Harmer all scored once for the Spirit, who improved to 1-01-0.

Brady Martin, Carson Andrew, David Holub and Brady Smith all netted singles for the Greyhounds (0-1).

---

FIREBIRDS 7 KNIGHTS 4

LONDON, Ont. — Nolan Collins and Evan Konyen each scored twice as the visiting Flint Firebirds beat the London Knights 7-4.

Nathan Aspinall, Artem Frolov and Kaden Pitre all scored singles for the Firebirds (1-0).

William Nicholl scored twice for the Knights (0-1), while Evan Van Gorp and Jacob Julien netted singles.

---

GENERALS 3 FRONTENACS 2

KINGSTON, Ont. — Luca Marrelli's goal at 12:41 of the third period lifted the visiting Oshawa Generals to a 3-2 win over the Kingston Frontenacs.

Ethan Toms and Owen Griffin also scored for the Generals (1-0).

Jacob Battaglia and Matthew Soto scored for the Frontenacs, who slipped to 1-1.

---

BATTALION 4 PETES 0

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Mike McIvor made 36 saves and earned the shutout as the North Bay Battalion blanked the visiting Peterborough Petes 4-0.

Ethan Procyszyn, Wyatt Kennedy, Andrew LeBlanc and Reyth Smith all scored for the Battalion (1-0).

Netminder Zach Bowen stopped 45 of 49 shots for the Petes, who slipped to 0-2.

---

ICEDOGS 3 67'S 2

OTTAWA, Ont. — Andrei Loshko scored the game-winning goal at 19:42 of the second period as the Niagara IceDogs edged the Ottawa 67's 3-2.

Kevin He and Mike Levin also scored for the IceDogs (1-0).

Luca Pinelli and Chris Barlas scored for the 67's (0-1).

---

OTTERS 5 RANGERS 2

KITCHENER, Ont. — Sam Alfano and Martin Misiak each scored twice as the visiting Erie Otters defeated the Kitchener Rangers 5-2.

Carey Terrance scored once for the Otters (1-0).

Luke Ellinas and Cameron Arquette scored for the Rangers (0-1).

---

STORM 6 ATTACK 4

GUELPH, Ont. — Cam Allen scored a goal and added an assist as the Guelph Storm defeated the visiting Owen Sound Attack 6-4.

Daniil Skvortsov, Wil McFadden, Alex McLean, Ryan McGuire and Jake Karabela all scored singles for the Storm (1-0).

Antonio Tersigni, Pierce Mbuyi, Jake Crawford and Landen Hookey all scored once for the Attack (0-1).

---

COLTS 3 WOLVES 1

SUDBURY, Ont. — Carter Lowe's goal at 17:21 of the second period snapped a 1-1 tie and lifted the visiting Barrie Colts to a 3-1 win over the Sudbury Wolves.

Evan Passmore and Kashawn Aitcheson also scored for the Colts (1-0).

Chase Coughlan scored for the Wolves (0-1).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2024.