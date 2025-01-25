OHL roundup: Whitehead paces 67's to win over Frontenacs
OTTAWA - Nic Whitehead's second goal of the game, scored at 16:52 of the third period, snapped a 4-4 deadlock and lifted the Ottawa 67's to a 5-4 Ontario Hockey League victory over the visiting Kingston Frontenacs on Saturday.
Luca Pinelli also scored twice for the 67's (15-21-3-5), while Matthew Souliere netted a single. Whitehead also chipped in with two assists.
Ethan Hay, Cedrick Guindon, Gage Heyes and Tuomas Uronen scored for the Frontenacs (25-12-5-2). Both teams had 28 shots on goal.
Elsewhere in the OHL on Saturday:
---
RANGERS 4 OTTERS 3
ERIE, Penn. — Jack Pridham's goal at 18:37 of the third period snapped a 3-3 deadlock and lifted the visiting Kitchener Rangers to a 4-3 win over the Erie Otters.
Jakub Chromiak, Adrian Misaljevic and Andrew Vermeulen also scored for the Rangers (33-9-3-1), who outshot the hosts 37-34.
Carey Terrance, Malcolm Spence and Sam Alfano scored for the Otters (22-16-3-1).
---
COLTS 6 BULLDOGS 3
BARRIE, Ont. — Beau Jelsma had a goal and two assists as the Barrie Colts beat the visiting Brantford Bulldogs 6-3.
Anthony Romani, Carter Lowe, Emil Hemming, Riley Patterson and Brad Gardiner also scored for the Central Division-leading Colts (29-14-1-1).
Nick Lardis scored twice for the Bulldogs (26-16-4-0), while Marek Vanacker added a single.
Both teams had 35 shots on goal.
---
FIREBIRDS 5 STEELHEADS 3
FLINT, Mich. — Christopher Thibodeau scored twice as the Flint Firebirds beat the visiting Brampton Steelheads 5-3.
Alex Kostov, Kaden Pitre and Blake Smith also scored for the Firebirds (19-22-2-2).
Kieran Witkowski, Carson Rehkopf and Luke Misa scored for the Steelheads (19-16-8-0), who were outshot 29-28.
---
ATTACK 5 STING 4 (SO)
OWEN SOUND, Ont. — The Owen Sound Attack scored twice in the three-round shootout to defeat the visiting Sarnia Sting 5-4.
Pierce Mbuyi scored three goals for the Attack (14-26-2-3), while Braedyn Rogers netted a single.
Alessandro Di Iorio, Hughston Hurt, Matthew Manza and Tyson Doucette scored for the Sting (16-20-3-6), who were outshot 42-35.
* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2025.