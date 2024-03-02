BRANTFORD, Ont. — Zakary Lavoie scored twice, Florian Xhekaj had a goal and two assists, and the Brantford Bulldogs edged the visiting Kingston Frontenacs 5-3 in Ontario Hockey League action on Saturday at the Brantford Civic Centre.

Patrick Thomas and Adrian Rebelo also scored for the East Division-leading Bulldogs (33-16-8-2), who led 1-0 after the first period and 3-1 heading into the third.

Matthew Soto, Jacob Battaglia and Linus Hemstrom scored for the Frontenacs (28-29-2-0), who outshot the hosts 25-19. Roman Schmidt chipped in with two assists.

The Frontenacs went 2-for-4 on the power play, while the Bulldogs were 1-for-4.

Saturday's between the Niagara IceDogs and the host Barrie Colts has been postponed due to unsafe ice conditions resulting from an equipment malfunction at Sadlon Arena. According to the OHL, the game will be rescheduled on a date still to be determined.

Elsewhere in the OHL on Saturday:

---

KNIGHTS 4 FIREBIRDS 3

FLINT, Mich. — Max McCue scored the game-winning goal at 17:49 of the second period as the visiting London Knights edged the Flint Firebirds 4-3.

McCue scored twice for the Midwest Division-leading Knights (43-13-1-3), while Sam O'Reilly and Kasper Halttunen netted singles.

Gavin Ewles, Connor Clattenburg and Simon Slavicek scored for the Firebirds (26-29-3-1).

---

SPIRIT 6 ATTACK 2

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Hunter Haight scored a goal and added two assists as the visiting Saginaw Spirit beat the Owen Sound Attack 6-2.

Will Bishop, Sebastien Gervais, Owen Beck, Joey Willis and Braden Haché also scored for the West Division-leading Spirit (43-15-0-1).

Deni Goure scored twice for the Attack (26-25-5-3).

---

GENERALS 6 WOLVES 2

SUDBURY, Ont. — Calum Ritchie scored twice, Beckett Sennecke had a goal and three assists, and the visiting Oshawa Generals beat the Sudbury Wolves 6-2.

Connor Lockhart, Tyler Graham and Dylan Roobroeck also scored for the Generals (32-19-7-2).

Dalibor Dvorsky and Andre Anania scored for the Central Division-leading Wolves (34-19-3-3).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 2, 2024.