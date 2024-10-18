LONDON, Ont. — Calgary Flames prospect Zayne Parekh scored twice as the Saginaw Spirit defeated the London Knights 5-1 on Friday night in the Ontario Hockey League.

Parekh was drafted ninth overall by the Flames in last June's NHL draft.

Calem Mangone, Lincoln Moore and Kristian Epperson also scored for Saginaw (5-2-1). Top NHL draft prospect Michael Misa added two assists.

Spirit goaltender Andrew Oke kicked out 17 of 18 shots.

Sam Dickinson scored the lone goal for London (4-4-0).

Knights netminder Alexei Medvedev kicked out 32 of 37 shots.

RANGERS 4 ICEDOGS 2

KITCHENER, Ont. — Tanner Lam scored twice as the Kitchener Rangers defeated the Niagara IceDogs.

Andrew Vermeulen and Luke Ellinas also scored for Kitchener (5-2-2). Rangers netminder Jackson Parsons saved 24 of 26 shots.

Alex Assadourian and Mike Levin scored for Niagara (6-2-0). IceDogs goaltender Charlie Robertson kicked out 25 of 29 shots.

STEELHEADS 3 67'S 2 (SO)

BRAMPTON, Ont. — The Brampton Steelheads defeated the Ottawa 67's in a shootout.

Angus MacDonell and Porter Martone scored in regulation for Brampton (5-3-0). Steelheads goaltender Jacob Gibbons saved 41 of 43 shots.

Cooper Foster and Filip Ekberg scored for Ottawa (3-3-2). Netminder Collin MacKenzie saved 33 of 35 shots.

BATTALION 3 BULLDOGS 2 (OT)

BRANTFORD, Ont. — Andrew LeBlanc knocked in the game-winning goal at 1:55 in overtime as the North Bay Battalion edged the Brantford Bulldogs.

Ethan Procyszyn and Stepan Chukharev also scored for North Bay (6-4-0). Battalion netminder Mike McIvor saved 24 of 26 shots.

Dylan Tsherna and Jake O'Brien scored for Brantford (4-3-1). Bulldogs netminder David Egorov stopped 37 of 40 shots.

GENERALS 4 PETES 2

OSHAWA, Ont. — Luke Torrance had a goal and an assist as the Oshawa Generals defeated the Peterborough Petes.

Luca Marrelli, Ethan Toms and Beckett Sennecke also scored for Oshawa (4-5-1). Generals netminder Jacob Oster saved 24 of 26 shots.

Brody Partridge and Jonathan Melee scored for Peterborough (0-8-1). Petes netminder Zach Bowen kicked out 32 of 36 shots.

STING 5 WOLVES 1

SUDBURY, Ont. — Ryan Brown scored a goal and an assist as the Sarnia Sting defeated the Sudbury Wolves.

Mitch Young, Carter Kostuch, Tyson Doucette and Zach Filak also scored for Sarnia (5-2-3). Sting netminder Evan Maillet kicked out 23 of 24 shots.

Chase Coughlan scored for Sudbury (5-4-0). Wolves goaltender Nate Krawchuk kicked out 15 of 16 shots while Finn Marshall stopped nine of 13.

GREYHOUNDS 2 FIREBIRDS 1

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Andrew Gibson knocked in the game-winning goal at 6:25 in the third period as the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds edged the Flint Firebirds.

Travis Hayes also scored for Sault Ste. Marie (4-5-0). Greyhounds goaltender Charlie Schenkel saved 37 of 38 shots.

Cole Zurawski scored for Flint (4-4-0). Firebirds netminder Nathan Day saved 20 of 22 shots.

SPITFIRES 4 STORM 1

GUELPH, Ont. — Ilya Protas scored twice as the Windsor Spitfires topped the Guelph Storm.

Ryan Abraham and Liam Greentree also scored for Windsor (7-1-1). Spitfires netminder Joey Costanzo saved 32 of 33 shots.

Carter Stevens scored for Guelph (3-4-0). Storm netminder Brayden Gillespie saved 31 of 34 shots.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2024.