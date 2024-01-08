The Saginaw Spirit acquired star forward Owen Beck from the Peterborough Petes on Monday in exchange for forward Aiden Young and three draft picks.

TRADE: We've acquired forward Aiden Young and three Priority Selection picks from the Saginaw Spirit in exchange for Montreal Canadiens prospect Owen Beckhttps://t.co/6abNAmv9u0 pic.twitter.com/tB8p6pxXWn — Peterborough Petes (@PetesOHLhockey) January 8, 2024

Beck, 19, represented Canada at the World Juniors in Sweden where he recorded a goal in five games before Canada bowed out to Czechia in the quarter-finals.

The 6-foot forward also helped Canada to a gold medal in last year's edition of the World Juniors in Halifax, recording an assist in three games.

Beck has 16 goals and 30 points in 25 games this season with the Petes to help them to a 15-16-4 record.

Beck was acquired by the Petes in January of 2023 and helped them to a J. Ross Robertson Cup and the right to represent the OHL at the Memorial Cup.

The Port Hope, Ont. native had eight goals and 16 points in the OHL playoffs last season and added a goal and three points in the Memorial Cup.

Beck was drafted 33rd overall by the Montreal Canadiens in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Young, 16, is in his first season in the OHL after he was drafted 16th overall by the Spirit in the 2023 OHL Draft.

The 5-foot-10 forward has a goal and eight points in 27 games this season.

Saginaw is hosting the 2024 Memorial Cup Tournament and sit in fourth place in the OHL's Western Conference with a 22-10-1 record.