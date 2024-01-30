OHL's Steelheads to relocate from Mississauga to Brampton

The Ontario Hockey League’s Mississauga Steelheads are relocating to Brampton, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Finalization of the move still requires league approval pending some details being worked out. https://t.co/9ZqPwMG3O5 — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) January 30, 2024

Finalization of the move still requires league approval and some details need to be worked out, according to Dreger.

Mississauga’s OHL franchise has been called the Steelheads since 2012 when Landmark Sports Group founder Elliott Kerr purchased the team from the late Eugene Melnyk, former owner of the Ottawa Senators, and changed the name.

The team was previously known as the Mississauga St. Michael’s Majors, which they were named in 2007, after they moved west from Toronto.

The Steelheads are currently tied for fifth in the OHL’s Eastern Conference with a 23-18-4 record.

Last year they qualified for the playoffs by finishing seventh in the conference and were eliminated in the first round in six games by the North Bay Battalion, a franchise that originally played in Brampton.

The Mississauga IceDogs were the first OHL team in the city, they began play in 1998, before moving to St. Catharines in 2007.