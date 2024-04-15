OHL: Spirit squash Greyhounds, grab 2-1 series lead

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — The Saginaw Spirit, who lost a rare home game on Saturday, quickly put that setback in the rear-view mirror with a 7-2 victory over the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds on Monday in Ontario Hockey League playoff action at GFL Memorial Gardens.

Calem Mangone scored twice for the Spirit, who grabbed a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven quarterfinal series.

Jorian Donovan, Alex Christopoulos, Rodwin Dionicio, Braden Hache and Sebastien Gervais also scored for the Spirit.

Gavin Hayes and Jordan D'Intino scored for the Greyhounds, who lost the series opener 4-0 and then bounced back with a 5-2 win on Saturday.

The Spirit, who will host the 2024 Memorial Cup at the Dow Event Center from May 24 to June 2, led 1-0 after the first period and 3-2 heading into the third.

The Spirit outshot the Greyhounds 25-23 and went 1-for-4 on the power play. The Greyhounds were 0-for-2.

Game 4 is Wednesday.

POKE CHECKS: There are three OHL playoff games on Tuesday night. The Oshawa Generals, leading their best-of-seven quarterfinal series 2-0, visit the Ottawa 67's. The Kitchener Rangers, trailing their series 2-0, host the London Knights. And the North Bay Battalion, up 2-0 in their series, visit the Sudbury Wolves.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2024.