OHL: Terrance helps Otters sting the Sting

SARNIA, Ont. — Carey Terrance scored twice and Owain Johnston chipped in with two assists as the visiting Erie Otters defeated the Sarnia Sting 5-3 in Ontario Hockey League action on Sunday at Progressive Auto Sales Arena.

Sam Alfano, Bruce McDonald and Martin Misiak also scored for the Otters (8-7-2-0), who led 2-0 after the first period and 4-2 heading into the third.

Jacob LeBlanc, Easton Wainwright and Tyson Doucette scored for the Sting (8-8-0-0).

Elsewhere in the OHL:

---

GREYHOUNDS 5 SPITFIRES 2

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Bryce McConnell-Barker scored a goal and added an assist as the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds beat the visiting Windsor Spitfires 5-2.

Matthew Virgilio, Jack Beck, Arttu Karki and Marco Mignosa also scored for the West Division-leading Greyhounds (12-5-0-0).

Cole Davis and Oliver Peer scored for the Spitfires (4-11-1-0).

---

67'S 8 COLTS 3

OTTAWA, Ont. — Luca Pinelli scored three goals and added an assist as the Ottawa 67's crushed the visiting Barrie Colts 8-3.

Brad Gardiner, Will Gerrior, Frankie Marrelli, Kaleb Lawrence and Josh Brady also scored for the 67's (9-4-1-0).

Eduard Šalé, Kashawn Aitcheson and Tai York scored for the Colts (6-9-0-0).

---

GENERALS 6 BULLDOGS 2

OSHAWA, Ont. — Luke Torrance scored twice, Connor Lockhart had a goal and three assists and the Oshawa Generals defeated the visiting Brantford Bulldogs 6-2.

Rasmus Kumpulainen, Luca D'Amato and Matthew Buckley also scored for the Generals (7-8-0-0).

Marek Vanacker and Patrick Thomas scored for the Bulldogs (4-7-2-1).

---

RANGERS 4 KNIGHTS 2

LONDON, Ont. — Matthew Sop scored a goal on the power play and one while short-handed as the visiting Kitchener Rangers edged the London Knights 4-2.

Adrian Misaljevic and Trent Swick also scored for the Midwest Division-leading Rangers (11-5-0-0).

Kasper Halttunen and Easton Cowan scored for the Knights (9-5-0-1).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2023.