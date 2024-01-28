OHL: Van Volsen helps Steelheads roll over Bulldogs

BRANTFORD, Ont. — Jack Van Volsen scored once and added two assists as the visiting Mississauga Steelheads edged the Brantford Bulldogs 5-3 in Ontario Hockey League action on Sunday.

Marc Boudreau, William Eggleton, Jakub Fibigr and Angus MacDonell also scored for the Steelheads (23-18-4-0), who were outshot 39-17.

Florian Xhekaj scored twice for the East Division-leading Bulldogs (24-13-6-2), while Marek Vanacker netted a single.

The Steelheads led 3-2 after the first period and 5-2 heading into the third.

Elsewhere in the OHL on Sunday:

---

BATTALION 7 COLTS 1

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Anthony Romani scored twice and added an assist as the North Bay Battalion crushed the visiting Barrie Colts 7-1.

Sandis Vilmanis, Dalyn Wakely, Owen Van Steensel, Brice Cooke and Jacob Therrien also scored for the Battalion (23-15-6-2).

Cole Beaudoin scored for the Colts (18-24-1-0), who were outshot 37-24.

---

GREYHOUNDS 3 STING 2

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Bryce McConnell-Barker's goal at 7:53 of the third period lifted the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds to a 3-2 victory over the visiting Sarnia Sting.

Jack Beck and Andrew Gibson also scored for the Greyhounds (31-12-2-1), who outshot the Sting 34-24.

Carter Kostuch and Tyson Doucette scored for the Sting (17-26-3-0).

---

SPIRIT 5 SPITFIRES 2

SAGINAW, Mich. — Sebastien Gervais scored twice as the Saginaw Spirit defeated the visiting Windsor Spitfires 5-2.

Jorian Donovan, Michael Misa and Alex Christopoulos also scored for the West Division-leading Spirit (32-12-0-1), who outshot the visitors 45-28.

Cole Davis and Carson Woodall scored for the Spitfires (14-27-3-1).

---

ATTACK 7 STORM 1

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Colby Barlow scored twice and added an assist as the Owen Sound Attack blew past the visiting Guelph Storm 7-1.

Ben Cormier, Sam McCue, James Petrovski, Ethan Burroughs and Servac Petrovsky also scored for the Attack (22-20-3-1).

Zander Veccia scored for the Storm (25-17-2-1), who were outshot 46-39.

---

67's 3 GENERALS 2 (OT)

OSHAWA, Ont. — Henry Mews scored at 1:53 of overtime as the visiting Ottawa 67's defeated the Oshawa Generals 3-2.

Samuel Mayer and Jack Dever also scored for the 67's (23-17-4-0), who led 2-0 late in the second period but allowed the Generals to battle back.

Stuart Rolofs and Calum Ritchie scored for the Generals (23-16-4-2), who were outshot 39-22.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2024.