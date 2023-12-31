OHL: Wainwright scores in OT, Sting beat Spitfires

WINDSOR, Ont. — Easton Wainwright's power-play goal 36 seconds into overtime lifted the visiting Sarnia Sting to a 6-5 Ontario Hockey League victory over the Windsor Spitfires on Sunday at the WFCU Centre.

Oliver Peer of the Spitfires scored his 22nd goal of the season at 18:56 of the third period to tie the game at 5-5 and force the overtime session.

Ryan Brown scored twice for the Sting (13-21-1-0), while Mitch Young, Zach Filak and Kai Schwindt netted singles.

Ryan Abraham scored twice for the Spitfires (11-20-3-0), while Liam Greentree, Cole Davis and Peer added singles.

The Sting outshot the Spitfires 34-21.

Elsewhere in the OHL on Sunday:

---

PETES 4 STEELHEADS 0

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Liam Sztuska stopped 52 shots as the Peterborough Petes defeated the visiting Mississauga Steelheads 4-0.

Jax Dubois, Samuel Mayer, Sam McCue and Konnor Smith (empty-netter) scored for the Petes (15-15-3-1), who led 1-0 after the first period and 3-0 heading into the third.

Goaltender Ryerson Leenders stopped 47 of 50 shots for the Steelheads (19-13-2-0).

---

GENERALS 4 BATTALION 3 (OT)

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Dylan Roobroeck's second goal of the game, scored at 1:09 of overtime, gave the visiting Oshawa Generals a 4-3 victory over the North Bay Battalion.

Beckett Sennecke and Stuart Rolofs also scored for the Generals (15-13-3-1), who outshot the Battalion 31-27.

Ethan Procyszyn, Dalyn Wakely and Anthony Romani scored for the Battalion (16-13-5-1), who have lost five overtime games this season.

---

SPIRIT 4 GREYHOUNDS 3

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Ethan Hay scored the game-winning goal at 10:42 of the third period as the visiting Saginaw Spirit edged the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds 4-3.

Michael Misa scored twice for the Spirit (22-10-0-1), while Sebastien Gervais added a single.

Jack Beck scored twice for the West Division-leading Greyhounds (23-10-2-1), while Marco Mignosa netted a single.

---

OTTERS 7 BULLDOGS 4

ERIE, Penn. — Dylan Edwards scored twice and Brett Bressette added to assists as the Erie Otters beat the Brantford Bulldogs 7-4.

Alexis Daviault, Brett Hammond, Pano Fimis, Kaleb Smith and Bruce McDonald also scored for the Otters (16-13-4-0).

Marek Vanacker scored twice for the East Division-leading Bulldogs (17-10-6-1), while Nick Lardis and Patrick Thomas netted singles.

---

KNIGHTS 5 FIREBIRDS 3

LONDON, Ont. — Jacob Julien had a goal and three assists as the London Knights knocked off the visiting Flint Firebirds 5-3.

Denver Barkey, Sam Dickinson, Rusian Gazizov and Sam O'Reilly also scored for the Knights (23-11-0-1), who outshot the Firebirds 29-23.

Matthew Jenken, Coulson Pitre and Nolan Dann scored for the Firebirds (14-18-2-1).

---

ICEDOGS 6 STORM 5 (OT)

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Andrew Wycisk scored 16 seconds into overtime to give the Niagara IceDogs a 6-5 victory over the visiting Guelph Storm.

Ethan Czata and Kevin He each scored twice for the IceDogs (9-21-4-1), while Daniil Sobolev added a single.

Gavin Grundner, Jett Luchanko, Jake Karabela, Braeden Bowman and Max Namestikov scored for the Storm (21-12-2-1), who were outshot 34-33.

The IceDogs led 2-0 after the first period, but trailed 4-2 heading into the third.

---

COLTS 5 ATTACK 2

BARRIE, Ont. — Cole Beaudoin scored on a penalty shot and added an assist as the Barrie Colts beat the visiting Owen Sound Attack 4-2.

Riley Patterson, Tai York, Beau Jelsma and Olivier Savard also scored for the Colts (14-17-1-0), who led 1-0 after the first period and 3-1 heading into the third.

Colby Barlow and Cedrick Guindon scored for the Attack (16-15-2-1), who outshot the Colts 41-31.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 31, 2023.