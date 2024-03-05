PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Zach Wigle scored twice, including the overtime winner, and the Barrie Colts edged the Peterborough Petes 5-4 on Tuesday night in the Ontario Hockey League.

Beau Jelsma flew down the right wing before laying a pass in the slot for Wigle, who fired home his 18th of the season at 3:37 of the extra frame.

Kyle Morey, Michael Derbidge and Tai York also scored for Barrie (25-29-3).

Jelsma had three assists, while Blair Scott and Grayson Tiller each had two helpers.

Colts goaltender Sam Hillebrandt stopped 40 shots.

Tommy Purdeller — with a goal and an assist — Braydon McCallum, Caden Taylor and Jonathan Melee scored for Peterborough (18-33-8). Ryder McIntyre had two assists.

Petes goaltender Zach Bowen kicked out 36 shots.

GENERALS 5 67'S 4

OSHAWA, Ont. — Luke Torrance scored the game-winning goal at 13:54 in the third period as the Oshawa Generals defeated the Ottawa 67's.

Connor Punnett, Dylan Roobroeck, Luca Marrelli and Tyler Graham also scored for Oshawa (33-19-9). Generals netminder Jacob Oster kicked out 23 of 27 shots.

Frankie Marrelli, Derek Smyth, Luca Pinelli and Charlie Hilton replied for Ottawa (31-21-7). Collin MacKenzie kicked out 26 of 31 shots.

—

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2024.