The Oshawa Generals acquired star defenceman Andrew Gibson from the Soo Greyhounds on Tuesday.

Gibson, 19, was drafted 42nd overall by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2023 draft and was dealt to the Nashville Predators last June forward Jesse Kiiskinen and a draft pick.

The 6-foot-3 right-shot defenceman has four goals and seven points in 26 games this season and was a major factor on a Greyhounds defensive corps that took the eventual Memorial Cup champion Saginaw Spirit to seven games during the second round of last year's playoffs.

Gibson has played his entire four-season Ontario Hockey League career in Sault Ste. Marie and has 23 goals and 72 points in 145 career games.

The LaSalle, Ont., native helped Canada win bronze at the 2023 Under-18 World Championship and appeared in five games at the World Juniors in Ottawa this year.

Gibson joins a Generals team that sits tied for second place n the OHL's Eastern Conference with a 23-13-3 record and are one point behind the conference leading Barrie Colts.

The Greyhounds are receiving forward Brady Smith and eight draft picks in return for Gibson.

Smith, 17, was drafted 85th overall by the Greyhounds in 2023 and has three goals and 13 points in 26 games in his rookie season.