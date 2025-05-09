The Oshawa Generals and London Knights battle in Game 2 of the Ontario Hockey League Championship Series on Saturday with the Generals leading the series 1-0.

London's 4-2 loss in Game 1 ends the team's perfect postseason and now looks to even the series in Game 2 on Saturday from Canada Life Place in London.

Watch Oshawa battle London in Game 2 LIVE on at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on TSN 3/4, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Trade deadline acquisition Andrew Gibson scored two goals for the Generals while Oshawa scored three unanswered goals in the third period to claim a Game 1 victory.

Gibson was a key acquisition at the trade deadline in order to help bolster Oshawa's blueline in preparations for a potential rematch with London after the team was swept in the OHL Final the year prior by the Knights.

They traded forward Brady Shaw and eight draft choices to the Soo Greyhounds in order to acquire the 6-foot-4 defenceman.

Gibson recorded nine goals and 24 points in 54 games split between the Greyhounds and Generals during the regular season and had a plus-16 rating. He has added six goals and eight points in the playoffs with a minus-2 rating.

The Nashville Predators prospect was also a member of Canada's World Junior team in Ottawa this season that finished in fifth place.

New York Islanders prospect Calum Ritchie scored the game-winner with 3:25 remaining in the third period while forward Matthew Buckley added some insurance.

Winnipeg Jets prosepct Colby Barlow had a pair of assists and Anaheim Ducks draft pick Beckett Sennecke added another as Oshawa continues to dominate playoff scoring with defencemen Luca Marrelli, Barlow, Sennecke, and forward Owen Griffin all sitting in the top five.

London's Easton Cowan rounds out the top five in OHL playoff scoring, with the Toronto Maple Leafs prospect sitting in fourth place with eight goals and 27 points.

Jacob Oster stole the show in net for Oshawa making 30 of 32 stops in the victory while Austin Elliott made 22 saves in London's loss.

London received goals from San Jose Sharks prospect Kasper Halttunen and forward Rene Van Bommel.

The series will shift to the Tribute Communities Centre in Oshawa for Game 3 on Monday and continue there for Game 4 on Tuesday.

