MONCTON, N.B. — Brady Schultz scored his second goal of the game 4:48 into overtime as the Mooseheads edged the Moncton Wildcats 5-4 in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League action Monday afternoon.

Mathieu Cataford also scored twice for Halifax (34-14-8) while Jan Sprynar had the Mooseheads' other goal.

Mooseheads netminder Mathis Rousseau made 35 saves.

Thomas Auger, Caleb Desnoyers, Shawn Carrier and Adam Fortier-Gendron scored for Moncton (30-17-7).

Wildcats netminder Jacob Steinman stopped 26 shots.

ISLANDERS 3 TITAN 2

CHARLOTTETOWN — Simon Hughes scored the game-winning goal at 7:49 in the third period as the Islanders edged Acadie-Bathurst.

Will Allen and Giovanni Morneau also cored for Charlottetown (22-26-5), while Islanders goaltender Carter Bickle made 40 saves.

Colby Huggan and Robert Orr scored for the Titan (24-26-5), which got 23 saves from Joshua Fleming.

SEA DOGS 3 EAGLES 2 (SO)

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Eriks Mateiko scored the shootout winner and also had a goal in regulation to lead the Sea Dogs over Cape Breton.

Matteo Mann also scored and Patrick Leaver made 49 saves for Saint John, (17-30-7) which ended a seven-game winless streak (0-6-1)

Cam Squires and Lucas Romeo scored for Cape Breton (29-22-3).

Eagles goaltender Nicolas Ruccia kicked out 18 shots.

