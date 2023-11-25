QMJHL: Ciarlo perfect as Drakkar sink Eagles

SYDNEY, N.S. — Olivier Ciarlo stopped all 20 shots he faced as the Baie-Comeau Drakkar sailed past the Cape Breton Eagles 4-0 on Saturday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Isaac Dufort, Julien Paillé, Louis-Charles Plourde and Félix Gagnon supplied the offence as Baie-Comeau (23-3-2) won its seventh straight.

Goaltender Jakub Milota made 27 saves for Cape Breton (13-13-0).

Gagnon's goal came on one of the Drakkar's two power plays and the Eagles could not score on their three man advantages.

---

HUSKIES 4 SEA DOGS 0

SAINT JOHN, N.B. - Kyle Hagen earned a 15-save shutout as Rouyn-Noranda blanked the Sea Dogs.

Alex Carr, Antonin Verreault, Benjamin Brunelle and Bill Zonnon scored for the Huskies (14-6-4).

Goalie Patrick Leaver stopped 30 shots for Saint John (8-13-3).

---

FOREURS 3 ISLANDERS 2

CHARLOTTETOWN - Tomas Cibulka put away the overtime winner 2:31 into the extra period as Val-d'Or topped the Islanders.

Nathan Baril and Alexandre Guy had regulation-time goals for the Foreurs (7-16-1).

Simon Hughes and Cole Huckins replied for Charlottetown (10-13-2), which has not won in five games.

---

TIGRES 6 PHOENIX 3

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. - Justin Larose scored and added an assist to lead the Tigres past Sherbrooke.

Noah Warren, Justin Gendron, Raphael Blouin, Maxime Pellerin and Nikita Prishchepov rounded out the attack as Victoriaville (14-6-3) stretched its point streak to six games.

Andrew Belchamber, Charles-Antoine Beauregard and Etienne Tremblay-Mathieu responded for the Phoenix (13-9-2).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2023.