QMJHL: Huskies, Cataractes earn semifinal sweeps to reach Western Conference final

HALIFAX - Lucas Veilleux scored twice as Rouyn-Noranda Huskies defeated the Halifax Mooseheads 5-1 on Wednesday night to register a sweep of their Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League playoff series.

Benjamin Brunelle, Rémi Gélinas and Eliot Ogonowski also scored for Rouyn-Noranda, which won the best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal series 4-0. Samuel Meloche stopped 12 shots.

Quinn Kennedy had the lone goal for Halifax while Jacob Steinman made 35 saves.

CATARACTES 3, PHOENX 2 (OT)

SHERBROOKE -- - Félix Lacerte scored at 14:38 of overtime to give Shawinigan a 4-0 sweep of its Western Conference semifinal series and a berth in the final versus Rouyn-Noranda.

Yoan Loshing scored twice in regulation for the Cataractes while Mathys Fernandez stopped 28 shots.

Chad Bellemare and Jean-Félix Lapointe replied for Sherbrooke. Linards Feldbergs made 41 saves.

SAGUENEENS 3, OCEANIC 2 (OT)

CHICOUTIMI -- - Loïc Usereau scored the winner at 5:19 in overtime as the Sagueneens tied their Eastern Conference semifinal series 2-2.

Emmanuel Vermette and Émile Ricard scored in regulation for Chicoutimi. Raphaël Précourt stopped 23 shots.

Jonathan Fauchon and Luke Coughlin replied for Rimouski. Mathis Langevin made 24 saves.

WILDCATS 4, DRAKKAR 3 (2OT)

BAIE-COMEAU - Juraj Pekarcik's goal at 4:56 of the second overtime earned Moncton the win and a 3-1 lead in its Eastern Conference semifinal series.

Pekarcik also scored in regulation time, along with Caleb Desnoyers and Dylan MacKinnon. Rudy Guimond stopped 29 shots.

Jules Boilard, Louis-Charles Plourde and Alexis Michaud had the goals for the Drakkar. Lucas Beckman turned aside 55 shots.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2025.