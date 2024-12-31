QMJHL: Mathieu paces Oceanic to win over Voltigeurs
RIMOUSKI, Que. — Captain Jacob Mathieu scored twice and Jonathan Fauchon had a goal and assist as the Rimouski Oceanic rolled past the visiting Drummondville Voltigeurs 5-3 in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League action on Tuesday.
Maxime Coursol and Mathys Dube also scored for the Oceanic (23-10-0-1), who outshot the Voltigeurs 35-31. Spencer Gill pitched in with two assists.
Hugo Dufour, Luke Woodworth and Sam Oliver scored for the Central Division-leading Voltigeurs (24-7-2-2), who trailed 2-1 after the first period and 3-2 heading into the third.
The Voltigeurs went 1-for-2 on the power play, while the Oceanic were 0-for-3.
Elsewhere in the QMJHL on Tuesday:
---
TITAN 5 SEA DOGS 2
BATHURST, N.B. — Mathieu St-Onge scored short-handed, and Alexandre Lallier scored on the power play as the Acadie-Bathurst Titan defeated the visiting Saint John Sea Dogs 5-2.
Liam Arsenault, Louis-Francois Belanger and Tyson Goguen also scored for the Titan (20-11-1-1), who outshot the visitors 36-33.
Olivier Groulx and Dylan Rozzi scored for the Sea Dogs (16-18-0-0), who trailed 1-0 after the first period and 3-1 heading into the third.
---
EAGLES 5 MOOSEHEADS 3
HALIFAX, N.S. — Cam Squires had a goal and two assists and the visiting Cape Breton Eagles erupted for four third-period goals to edge the Halifax Mooseheads 5-3.
Tomas Lavoie, Romain Litalien, Jacob Newcombe and Lewis Gendron also scored for the Eagles (16-14-3-1), who outshot the hosts 55-22.
Liam Kilfoil, Shawn Carrier and Antoine Fontaine scored for the Mooseheads (11-18-5-0).
---
DRAKKAR 5 PHOENIX 2
SHERBROOKE, Que. — Justin Poirier scored twice and added an assist, and Matyas Melovsky had a goal and three assists as the visiting Baie-Comeau Drakkar beat the Sherbrooke Phoenix 5-2.
Alexis Bernier and Anthony Lavoie also scored for the Drakkar (18-13-2-1), who outshot the hosts 39-28.
Chad Bellemare and Charles-Antoine Adam scored for the Phoenix (20-10-1-3).
---
SAGUENEENS 3 TIGRES 1
VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Connor Haynes goal at 17:57 of the second period snapped a 1-1 tie and lifted the visiting Chicoutimi Sagueneens to a 3-1 win over the Victoriaville Tigres.
Kassim Gaudet and Emile Ricard also scored for the East Division-leading Sagueneens (20-6-3-5).
Alexis Bourque scored for the Tigres (10-21-1-3). Both teams had 34 shots on goal.
---
ARMADA 3 CATARACTES 2 (SO)
SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Olivier Metcalfe scored in the fourth round of the shootout to lift the visiting Blainville-Boisbriand Armada to a 3-2 win over the Shawinigan Cataractes.
Ludovik Grenier and Egor Goriunov scored in regulation for the Armada (18-14-2-0).
Felix Lacerte and Matvei Gridin scored for the Cataractes (19-13-0-2), who outshot the visitors 37-30.
---
HUSKIES 9 FOREURS 4
ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Bill Zonnon scored four goals and added two assists as the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies whipped the visiting Val-d'Or Foreurs 9-4.
Antoine St-Laurent, Remi Gelinas, Nathan Langlois, William Vezina and Antonin Verreault also scored for the West Division-leading Huskies (18-8-2-5), who outshot the visitors 39-32.
Jeremy Leroux, Philippe Veilleux, Alix Durocher and Connor Macey scored for the Foreurs (11-18-3-1).
---
REMPARTS 3 OLYMPIQUES 2 (SO)
QUEBEC CITY, Que. — Andreas Straka and Justin Cote both scored in the three-round shootout to lift the Quebec Remparts to a 3-2 win over the visiting Gatineau Olympiques.
Both Straka and Cote scored in regulation time for the Remparts (14-17-1-2), who were outshot 33-25.
Maxim Dube and William-Alexis Tremblay scored for the Olympiques (9-18-5-3).
---
WILDCATS 5 ISLANDERS 1
MONCTON, N.B. — Caleb Desnoyers had two goals and an assist and the Monton Wildcats posted a 5-1 win over the visiting Charlottetown Islanders.
Alex Mercier, Vincent Collard and Maxime Cote also scored for the Maritimes Division-leading Wildcats (27-5-2-0).
Matthew Butler scored for the Islanders (12-19-2-1), who outshot the hosts 32-28.
* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 31, 2024.