QUÉBEC - Jesse Allecia scored twice, Sam Oliver and Nathan Baril each added two assists, and the visiting Drummondville Voltigeurs zapped the Quebec Remparts 5-1 in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League action on Tuesday night at Centre Videotron.

Justin Larose, Luke Woodworth and Matteo Rotondi also scored for the Central Division-leading Voltigeurs (34-13-3-3), who outshot the hosts 37-18.

Thomas Auger scored for the Remparts (19-27-2-4), who trailed 2-0 after the first period and 3-0 heading into the third.

The Remparts went 1-for-8 on the power play, while the Voltigeurs were 0-for-5.

The Voltigeurs scored two short-handed goals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2025.