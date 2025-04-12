QMJHL: Lavigne leads Oceanic past Sagueneens in OT; Rimouski leads series 2-0

RIMOUSKI - Mael Lavigne scored 3:28 into overtime as the Rimouski Oceanic edged the Chicoutimi Sagueneens 3-2 on Saturday in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League playoff action.

Rimouski leads the best-of-seven series 2-0.

Eriks Mateik and Dominic Pilote had goals in regulation time for the Oceanic.

Goaltender Mathis Langevin made 27 saves for the win.

Maxim Masse and Alex Huang both scored once for Chicoutimi.

Sagueneens goaltender Raphael Precourt turned aside 39 shots.

---

HUSKIES 5 MOOSEHEADS 0

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. - Samuel Meloche stopped all 19 shots he faced as the Huskies blanked Halifax.

Rouyn-Noranda takes a 2-0 series lead with the victory.

Ty Higgins and Bill Zonnon had two goals apiece for the Huskies, while Remi Gelinas also scored.

Jacob Steinman saved 36 of 41 shots he faced for the Mooseheads and Nicolas Gillham-Cirka turned aside all five shots he faced.

---

CATARACTES 5 PHOENIX 2

SHAWINIGAN, Que. - Felix Plamondon had a goal and an assist to lead the Cataractes past Sherbrooke.

Shawinigan leads the best-of-seven series 2-0.

Felix Lacerte, Jiri Klima, Jacob Lachance and Matvei Gridin rounded out the attack for the Cataractes.

Felix Ouellet and Thomas Rousseau replied for the Phoenix.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 12, 2025.