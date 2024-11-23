QMJHL: Marmulak's hat trick spurs Titan to win over Tigres

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Maddex Marmulak's hat trick led the Acadie-Bathurst Titan to a 7-2 win over the host Victoriaville Tigres in the Quebec Maritime Junior Hockey League on Saturday.

Noah Laberge, David-Alexandre Coulombe, Will Reynolds and Mavrick Brunet also scored for the Titan, who improved to 6-4 in their last 10 games.

Acadie-Bathurst stating goalie Joshua Fleming stopped 37 of 39 shots for the victory.

Alexis Bourque and Justin Larose were Victoriaville's goal scorers. Tigers goalie Gabriel D'Aigle had 29 saves in the loss.

WILDCATS 5 DRAKKAR 3

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Juraj Pekarcik scored twice to lead the Moncton Wildcats to victory over the Baie-Comeau Drakkar.

Julius Sumpf, Markus Vidicek and Vincent Collard also scored for Moncton, which tops the Eastern Conference at 18-4-2-0.

Wildcats goaltender Jacob Steinman repelled 25 of 28 shots for the win.

Thomas Chafe, Kyle Morey and Justin Poirier each scored for Baie-Comeau with Drakkar netminder Lucas Beckman stopping 38 of 42 shots.

ARMADA 4 FOREURS 1

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Justin Carbonneau scored twice for the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada in a win over the visiting Val-d'Or Foreurs.

Vincent Desjardins and Olivier Lemieux also scored for the Armada.

Starting goalie Vincent Gladu stopped 27 of 28 shots before he was replaced early in the third period Martin Haronik, who stopped all 13 shots he faced.

Noah Reinhart scored Val-d'Or's lone goal. Foreurs netminder Emile Beaunoyer stopped 30 of 34 shots.

PHOENIX 3 OCEANIC 0

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Linards Feldbergs posted a 20-save shutout in Sherbrooke's win over Rimouski.

Mavrick Lachance scored twice and Lewis Gendron once for the Phoenix.

Oceanic goalie Samuel St-Hilaire turned away 29 of 32 shots in the loss.

VOLTIGEURS 6 REMPARTS 1

QUEBEC — Renaud Poulin scored twice for Drummondville, which topped the Western Conference with a 19-5-1-1 record.

David Bosson, Yoan Tassé, Sam Oliver and Hugo Dufour also scored for the Volts. Drummondville goalie Louis-Felix Charrois earned the win with 24 saves.

Nathan Quinn scored for Quebec. Remparts goaltender Benjamin Lelièvre stopped 27 of 32 shots.

SEA DOGS 2 ISLANDERS 0

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Charles-Edward Gravel's 29-save shutout spurred the host Sea Dogs to victory over Charlottetown.

Olivier Duhamel scored both goals for Saint John. Islanders goaltender Nicolas Ruccia stopped 19 of 20 shots in the loss.

CATARACTES 5 EAGLES 2

SYDNEY, N.S. — Matvei Gridin led Shawinigan with a goal and an assist in a win over the Cape Breton Eagles.

Louis-Philippe Fontaine, Reece Peitzsche, Cole Chandler and Félix Lacerte also scored for the Cataractes, while netminder Felix Hamel made 23 saves in a winning cause.

Romain Litalien and Jacob Newcombe scored goals for the Eagles. Goalie Jakub Milota made 23 saves.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2024.