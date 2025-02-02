QMJHL: Mathieu nets hat trick as Oceanic roll Remparts

RIMOUSKI, Que. - Captain Jacob Mathieu had three goals and Alexandre Blais chipped in with four assists as the Rimouski Oceanic rolled past the visiting Quebec Remparts 8-2 in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League action on Sunday at Colisee Financiere Sun Life.

Jonathan Fauchon, Eriks Mateiko, Basile Sansonnens, Mathieu Cataford and Maxime Coursol also scored for the East Division-leading Oceanic (33-11-1-2), who outshot the visitors 32-23. Spencer Gill chipped in with three assists, while Olivier-Pier Roy and Mateiko had two helpers each.

Alexandre Desmarais and Justin Côté scored for the Remparts (18-25-2-2), who were tied 2-2 after the first period but trailed 6-2 heading into the third.

The Oceanic went 6-for-8 on the power play, while the Oceanic were 1-for-5.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL on Sunday:

---

ISLANDERS 4 OLYMPIQUES 3

GATINEAU, Que. — Kyle Powers scored the game-winning goal at 15:34 of the third period as the visiting Charlottetown Islanders edged the Gatineau Olympiques 4-3.

Nathan Leek, Jabez Seymour and Pavel Simek also scored for the Islanders (22-22-2-1), who outshot the hosts 22-21.

Julien Paillé, Justin Boisselle and Gabriel Séguin scored for the Olympiques (11-25-6-5).

---

PHOENIX 6 TIGRES 3

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Mavrick Lachance scored three goals as the Sherbrooke Phoenix beat the visiting Victoriaville Tigres 6-3.

Florent Houle scored twice for the Phoenix (26-14-2-4), while Jayden Plouffe netted a single.

Thomas Paquet, Maxime Lambert and Mathéo Lepage scored for the Tigres (12-31-1-3), who were outshot 44-34.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2025.