QMJHL: Mathieu nets six points as Oceanic roll past Islanders
Jacob Mathieu had three goals and three assists, Mathis Langevin made 27 saves, and the Rimouski Oceanic rolled past the visiting Charlottetown Islanders 10-0 in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League playoff action on Saturday.
Lou Levesque scored twice for the Oceanic, who opened the best-of-seven series on Friday with a 6-2 win over the Islanders. Game 3 will be played Tuesday in Prince Edward Island.
Alexandre Blais, Dominic Pilote, Mael Lavigne, Mathieu Cataford and Eriks Mateiko also scored for the Oceanic, who led 2-0 after the first period and 6-0 heading into the third. Olivier Theberge, Jack Martin and Pilote each chipped in with three assists.
The Oceanic outshot the visitors 49-27 and went 2-for-5 on the power play. The Islanders went 0-for-2 on the power play.
Elsewhere in the QMJHL playoffs on Saturday:
---
HUSKIES 2 OLYMPIQUES 1
(Huskies lead best-of-seven series 2-0)
ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Benjamin Brunelle's power-play goal at 18:56 of the first period stood up as the winner as the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies edged the visiting Gatineau Olympiques 2-1.
Samuel Beauchemin also scored for the Huskies, who outshot the visitors 30-22. Axel Dufresne had two assists.
Taos Jordan scored for the Olympiques, who lost Friday's opener 5-1. Game 3 is scheduled for Tuesday in Gatineau, Que.
---
CATARACTES 5 FOREURS 2
(Cataractes lead best-of-seven series 2-0)
SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Jordan Forget scored twice, Matvei Gridin had a goal and three assists, and the Shawinigan Cataractes beat the visiting Val-d'Or Foreurs 5-2.
Julien Lanthier and Mathieu Plante also scored for the Cataractes, who outshot the visitors 42-28. Isaac Menard chipped in with two assists.
Noah Reinhart and Samuel Fiala scored for the Foreurs, who lost Friday's opener 3-2. Game 3 is set for Tuesday in Val-d'Or, Que.
---
DRAKKAR 5 EAGLES 2
(Drakkar lead best-of-seven series 2-0)
BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Captain Anthony Lavoie had a goal and assist, Raoul Boilard had two assists, and the Baie-Comeau Drakkar beat the visiting Cape Breton Eagles 5-2.
Justin Gendron, Louis-Charles Plourde, Skogen Schrott and Samuel Boisvert also scored for the Drakkar, who were outshot 34-31.
Andrew Brown scored twice for the Eagles, who lost Friday's opener 3-1. Game 3 is Tuesday in Sydney, N.S.
---
WILDCATS 4 REMPARTS 0
(Wildcats lead best-of-seven series 2-0)
MONCTON, N.B. — Etienne Morin, Julius Sumpf, Caleb Desnoyers and Preston Lounsbury (empty-netter) scored third-period goals, netminder Rudy Guimond made 33 saves, and the Moncton Wildcats blanked the visiting Quebec Remparts 4-0.
Caleb Desnoyers added two assists for the Wildcats, who won Friday's opener 4-3 in overtime. Game 3 is Tuesday in Quebec City.
The Wildcats outshot the visitors 42-33.
---
SAGUENEENS 2 TITAN 0
(Sagueneens lead best-of-seven series 2-0)
CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Emile Guite and Christophe Berthelot scored third-period goals, Raphael Precourt made 24 saves, and the Chicoutimi Sagueneens blanked the visiting Acadie-Bathurst Titan 2-0.
Loic Usereau had two assists for the Sagueneens, who won Friday's opener 3-2. Game 3 is Tuesday in Bathurst, N.B.
Netminder Joshua Fleming stopped 24 of 26 shots for the Titan.
---
MOOSEHEADS 3 VOLTIGEURS 2 (OT)
(Mooseheads lead best-of-seven series 2-0)
DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Liam Kilfoil scored at 16:40 of overtime to lift the visiting Halifax Mooseheads to a 3-2 win over the Drummondville Voltigeurs.
Shawn Carrier and Braeden MacPhee also scored for the Mooseheads, who won Friday's opener 3-2. Netminder Jacob Steinman made 45 saves for the visitors.
Ethan Gauthier and Sam Oliver scored for the Voltigeurs, who outshot the visitors 47-27.
Game 3 is Tuesday in Halifax, N.S.
* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 29, 2025.