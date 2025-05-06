QMJHL playoffs: Mateiko scores in double OT, Oceanic edge Cataractes in Game 7

RIMOUSKI - Erik Mateiko scored at 17:08 of the second overtime period to lift the Rimouski Oceanic to a 4-3 series-clinching victory over the visiting Shawinigan Cataractes on Tuesday night at Colisee Financiere Sun Life.

The Oceanic, who will be the host team when the 2025 Memorial Cup opens later this month, won the best-of-seven Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League semifinal series in seven games.

The Oceanic will play the Moncton Wildcats in the Gilles-Courteau Trophy Final.

Goals by Jack Martin, Alexandre Blais and Jacob Mathieu gave the Oceanic a 3-0 lead on Tuesday, before the Cataractes chipped away with goals from Cole Chandler, Vince Elie and Isaac Menard, the latter coming at 16:23 of the third period to force overtime.

Rimouski outshot Shawinigan 43-37 overall — and 15-14 in overtime — and took a 3-1 lead into the third period.

The Cataractes, who won Game 6 on Sunday 5-1 to force the winner-take-all showdown, went 1-for-2 on the power play, while the Oceanic were 0-for-2.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2025.