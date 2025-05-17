MONCTON - They'll have to wait until at least Monday to crown a playoff champion in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League.

Mael Lavigne's goal at 9:05 of the second period snapped a 1-1 deadlock and lifted the visiting Rimouski Oceanic to a 3-1 victory over the Moncton Wildcats to avoid elimination in the best-of-seven championship series for a second straight game.

The Oceanic, who trail the series 3-2, beat the Wildcats 5-1 in Game 4 on Thursday.

Jacob Mathieu scored twice for the Oceanic, including an empty-netter with 1:19 left in the third period. The Oceanic were outshot 34-23 but got a superb performance from netminder Mathis Langevin.

Preston Lounsbury scored for the Wildcats, who will try to win the Gilles-Courteau Trophy on Monday in Rimouski, Que.

Game 7, if necessary, is Tuesday in Moncton.

Both teams have already qualified for the 2025 Memorial Cup that opens Friday, May 23, in Rimouski with the host Oceanic playing the Western Hockey League champion Medicine Hat Tigers. The Wildcats play the following day against the Ontario Hockey League champion London Knights.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 17, 2025.