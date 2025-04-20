CHICOUTIMI - The visiting Rimouski Oceanic scored the first three goals of the game en route to a 4-1 win over the Chicoutimi Sagueneens in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League playoff action Sunday at Centre Georges-Vezina.

Lou Levesque, Jacob Mathieu, Maxime Coursol and Mael Lavigne (empty-netter) scored for the visitors, who won the best-of-seven quarterfinal series in six games. Jonathan Fauchon chipped in with two assists.

Emmanuel Vermette scored for the Sagueneens, who trailed 1-0 after the first period and 3-0 heading into the third.

The Oceanic went 1-for-1 on the power play, while the Sagueneens were 0-for-4.

The Oceanic outshot the hosts 28-24. Rimouski netminder Mathis Langevin made 23 saves, while Raphael Precourt stopped 24 shots for Chicoutimi.

The Oceanic advance to the semifinals and a best-of-seven matchup against the Shawinigan Cataractes, who swept the Sherbrooke Phoenix in their quarterfinal series. The Moncton Wildcats and Rouyn-Noranda Huskies square off in the other semifinal series, starting Thursday.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 20, 2025.