QUEBEC — Antoine Dorion scored two goals, including the overtime winner, to lead the Quebec Remparts to a 4-3 victory over the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada on Wednesday night.

Jake Moffat and Carl-Anthony Massé had the other goals for Québec.

Remparts netminder Quentin Miller stopped 24 shots.

Xavier Sarrasin, Xavier Villeneuve and Kristers Ansons had the goals for Blainville-Boisbriand.

Armada goaltender Charles-Édward Gravel made 26 saves.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL:

CATARACTES 6 OLYMPIQUES 2

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Félix Lacerte scored twice as the Shawinigan Cataractes downed the Gatineau Olympiques.

Jérémy D'Astous, Félix Plamondon, Natan Éthier and Jiri Klima had the other goals for Shawinigan.

Cataractes goaltender Rémi Delafontaine made 24 saves.

Thomas Chafe and Sander Wold scored for Gatineau.

Olympiques goaltender Zach Pelletier stopped nine of 13 shots, while netminder Kian Hodgins stopped eight of 10 shots.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2023.