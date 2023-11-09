BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Justin Poirier scored twice as the Baie-Comeau Drakkar defeated the Chicoutimi Saguenéens 5-3 in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action on Wednesday night.

Poirier leads the league with 19 goals in 20 games this season for Baie-Comeau, which won its ninth straight.

The Drakkar top the QMJHL standings with a dominant 16-2-2 record.

Félix Gagnon, with a goal and an assist, Isaac Dufort and Julien Paillé also scored for the Baie-Comeau. Goaltender Philippe Bourdages made 29 saves.

Thomas Desruisseaux, Emmanuel Vermette and Jérémy Leroux had the goals for Chicoutimi.

Saguenéens netminder Mathys Fernandez stopped 26 shots.

HUSKIES 4 REMPARTS 1

QUÉBEC — Andrei Loshko scored twice as the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies beat the Quebec Remparts.

Antonin Verreault and Daniil Bourash had the other goals for Rouyn-Noranda. Huskies goaltender William Rousseau stopped 15 shots.

Zachary Marquis-Laflamme scored the lone goal for Quebec. Remparts netminder Quentin Miller made 47 saves.

OCÉANIC 4 VOLTIGEURS 3 OT

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Maël St-Denis scored the overtime winner at 0:28 of the extra session as the Rimouski Océanic edged the Drummondville Voltigeurs.

It was St-Denis's second of the game. Spencer Gill and Quinn Kennedy had the other goals for Rimouski. Océanic goaltender Vincent Filion made 27 saves.

Peter Repcik, Tyler Peddle and Luke Woodworth scored for Drummondville. Voltigeurs netminder Riley Mercer stopped 29 shots.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2023.