SHAWINIGAN, Que. - Bill Zonnon scored a hat trick for the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies in a 6-5 shootout win over the Shawinigan Cataractes in the Quebec Maritime Junior Hockey League on Thursday.

Thomas Verdon and Eliot Ogonowski scored shootout goals and Benjamin Brunelle and Lars Steiner scored in regulation time for Rouyn-Noranda (26-12-3-5). Zach Pelletier made 25 saves in the Huskies' net.

Felix Lacerte scored twice and Yoan Loshing, Felix Plamondon and Louis-Philippe Fontaine were also goal scorers for Shawinigan (27-17-1-2). Mathys Fernandez made 39 saves in a losing cause.

FOREURS 9 OLYMPIQUES 4

GATINEAU, Que. — Philippe Veilleux scored a hat trick to lead Val-d'Or to victory over host Gatineau.

Samuel Fiala scored twice and Evan Depatie, William Bishop, Benjamin Olivier and Jeremy Leroux were the other goal scorers for Val-D'Or (19-22-4-1). Foreurs goaltender Cedric Masse stopped 27 of 31 shots.

Jacob De Ladurantaye, Julien Paille, Taos Jordan and Giovanni Collin scored for Gatineau (11-25-6-5).

Olympiques starter Iain Wintle stopped 20 of 25 shots over two periods before Nathan St-Pierre turned away three of seven in the third.

WILDCATS 3 EAGLES 2 (SO)

MONCTON — Caleb Desnoyers and Julius Sumpf scored in the shootout and goalie Rudy Guimond stopped 38 shots for the Wildcats atop the Eastern Conference at 37-8-2-0.

Dylan MacKinnon and Loke Johansson scored in regulation for Moncton.

Joseph Henneberry scored twice for Cape Breton (23-17-4-3). Eagles goalie made 26 saves in the loss.

TITAN 4 DRAKKAR 3

BATHURST, N.B. — Louis-François Belanger's goal at 8:45 of the second period stood up as the winner for the host Titan

Dawson Sharkey, Alexandre Lallier and Tyson Goguen also scored for Acadie-Bathurst (25-20-1-1).

Titan netminder Joshua Fleming stopped 35 of 38 shots.

Matyas Melovsky, Justin Gendron and Anthony Lavoie all scored once for Baie-Comeau. Drakkar goaltender Lucas Beckman made 19 saves.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2025.