QMJHL roundup: Blake, Carrier help Mooseheads ground Eagles

HALIFAX - Caylen Blake scored twice, Shawn Carrier had a goal and assist, and the Halifax Mooseheads beat the visiting Cape Breton Eagles 5-3 in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League action on Sunday at Scotiabank Centre.

Liam Kilfoil and Quinn Kennedy also scored for the Mooseheads (19-34-8-1), who outshot the visitors 35-31. Brady Schultz and Carlos Handel each chipped in with two assists.

Jacob Newcombe, Luke Patterson and Cam Squires scored for the Eagles (32-23-4-3), who led 1-0 after the first period and 3-2 heading into the third.

The Mooseheads went 1-for-5 on the power play, while the Eagles were 1-for-3.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL on Sunday:

---

ISLANDERS 4 SEA DOGS 0

CHARLOTTETOWN, P.E.I. — Pavel Simek and Kyle Powers each had a goal and assist, netminder Donald Hickey made 24 saves, and the Charlottetown Islanders blanked the visiting Saint John Sea Dogs 4-0.

Ethan Montroy and William Shields also scored for the Islanders (29-28-4-1), who led 2-0 after the first period and 3-0 heading into the third.

Netminder Eric Young stopped 30 of 34 shots for the Sea Dogs (21-41-0-0).

---

WILDCATS 6 TITAN 2

MONCTON, N.B. — Alex Mercier and Julius Sumpf each scored twice as the Moncton Wildcats beat the visiting Acadie-Bathurst Titan 6-2.

Marcus Vidicek had a goal and three assists for the Maritimes Division-leading Wildcats (51-9-2-0), while Vincent Collard netted a single.

Colby Huggan and Liam Arsenault scored for the Titan (32-28-1-1), who were outshot 28-24.

---

HUSKIES 5 TIGRES 1

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Samuel Beauchemin, Thomas Verdon and Samuel Rousseau each had a goal and assist as the visiting Rouyn-Noranda Huskies defeated the Victoriaville Tigres 5-1.

Bill Zonnon and Lucas Veilleux also scored for the West Division-leading Huskies (36-18-3-5), who outshot the Tigres 46-24.

Olivier Laverdiere scored for the Tigres (16-42-1-3), who received a 46-save performance from netminder Gabriel D'Aigle.

---

FOREURS 6 ARMADA 4

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Donovan Arsenault and Philippe Veilleux both scored twice as the visiting Val-d'Or Foreurs defeated the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada 6-4.

Noah Reinhart and Alix Durocher each added singles for the Foreurs (28-28-5-1), who trailed 2-0 after the first period and were tied 3-3 heading into the third. Samuel Fiala, William Bishop and Durocher each chipped in with two assists.

Egor Goriunov scored twice for the Armada (34-20-6-2), while Olivier Metcalfe and Vincent Desjardins added singles. Justin Carbonneau added two assists.

---

SAGUENEENS 3 REMPARTS 2

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Kassim Gaudet's short-handed goal at 14:42 of the third period snapped a 2-2 tie and lifted the Chicoutimi Sagueneens to a 3-2 win over the visiting Quebec Remparts.

Peteris Bulans and Felix Gagnon also scored for the Sagueneens (36-16-3-7), who outshot the visitors 30-24. Gagnon also added two assists.

Gabriel Courchesne and Jack Greenwell scored for the Remparts (23-32-3-4).

---

VOLTIGEURS 4 PHOENIX 2

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — The Drummondville Voltigeurs scored three goals in the third period to knock off the visiting Sherbrooke Phoenix 4-2.

Jesse Allecia, William Dumont, David Bosson and Marc-Olivier Beaudry scored for the Central Division-leading Voltigeurs (39-17-3-3), who outshot the visitors 39-31. Sam Oliver and Justin Larose each chipped in with two assists.

Jayden Plouffe and Mavrik Lachance each had a goal and assist for the Phoenix (33-23-2-4).

---

CATARACTES 7 OCEANIC 2

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Louis-Philippe Fontaine scored twice as the Shawinigan Cataractes defeated the visiting Rimouski Oceanic 7-2.

Felix Plamondon, Jordan Tourigny and Kody Dupuis each had a goal and assist for the Cataractes (36-18-3-5), while Cole Chandler and Jiri Klimia netted singles.

Connor Sturgeon and Mathieu Cataford scored for the East Division-leading Oceanic (44-14-2-2), who were outshot 35-21.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 16, 2025.