MONCTON, N.B. — Caleb Desnoyers scored twice to lead the Moncton Wildcats to a 5-2 in over the Charlottetown Islanders in the Quebec Maritime Junior Hockey League on Thursday.

Vincent Collard, Juraj Pekarcik and Maxime Cote each scored once for Moncton, which tops the Eastern Conference with a 32-6-2-0 records. Wildcats goalie stopped 12 shots for the win.

Charlottetown (17-20-2-1) got goals from Ethan Montroy and Maxwell Jardine and 27 saves from Islanders goaltender Nicolas Ruccia.

SAGUENEENS 5 DRAKKAR 3

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Kassim Gaudet and Maxim Masse each scored twice for the visiting Sagueneens.

Emile Ricard scored once for Chicoutimi (23-9-3-5) and goalie Raphael Precourt stopped 31 of 34 shots for the win.

Alexis Bernier, Justin Gendron and Justin Poirier were goal scorers for Baie-Comeau (21-16-2-1).

Drakkar starting goalie Lucas Beckman stopped 32 of 35 shots. Mathys Routhier played 61 seconds in the second period and gave up a goal on three shots.

EAGLES 3 VOLTIGEURS 1

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Cam Squires led Cape Breton with a goal and an assist.

Luke Patterson and Lucas Romeo rounded out the scoring for the Eagles (19-15-4-1), while goaltender Jakub Milota stopped 38 of 39 shots.

Ethan Gauthier scored the lone goal for Drummondville atop the Western Conference at 27-9-2-2. Volts goalie Riley Mercer turned away 35 shots in the loss.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 16, 2025.