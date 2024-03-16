BATHURST, N.B. — Cam Squires scored three goals and added two assists as the visiting Cape Breton Eagles edged the Acadie-Bathurst Titan 8-6 in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League action on Saturday at Centre Regional K.C. Irving.

Jacob Newcombe also had a big game for the Eagles (36-26-1-2) as he scored twice and added two assists. Lucas Romeo, Olivier Houde and Charles-Antoine Lavallee netted singles for the Eagles, who outshot the Titan 39-32.

Milo Roelens and Emile Perron each had a goal and two assists for the Titan (29-29-3-4). Louis-Francois Belanger, Harry Clements, Alexandre Lallier and Robert Orr netted singles.

The teams were tied 1-1 after the first period and the Eagles led 6-3 heading into the third.

The Eagles went 5-for-6 on the power play, while the Titan were 1-for-4.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL on Saturday:

---

DRAKKAR 5 REMPARTS 0

QUEBEC CITY, Que. — Niks Fenenko and Felix Gagnon each had a goal and assist as the visiting Baie-Comeau Drakkar blanked the Quebec Remparts 5-0.

Raoul Boilard, Kirill Evstigneev and Justin Poirier (empty-netter) also scored for the East Division-leading Drakkar (51-11-2-1). Netminder Lucas Beckman made 19 saves to post the shutout.

Netminder Vincent Filion stopped 31 of 35 shots for the Remparts (21-40-4-0).

---

ARMADA 4 FOREURS 2

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Justin Carbonneau scored twice as the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada beat the visiting Val-d'Or Foreurs 4-2.

Eliot Ogonowski and Vincent Desjardins also scored for the Armada (30-29-4-2), who led 2-1 after the first period and 3-1 heading into the third.

Thomas Hebert and Philippe Veilleux scored for the Foreurs (15-45-3-2), who were outshot 41-31.

---

HUSKIES 5 OLYMPIQUES 4

GATINEAU, Que. — Danill Bourash's power-play goal, scored at 18:38 of the third period into an empty net, stood up as the winner as the visiting Rouyn-Noranda Huskies defeated the Gatineau Olympiques 5-4.

Samuel Beauchemin, Thomas Verdon, Leighton Carruthers and Samuel Savoie also scored for the West Division-leading Huskies (44-15-1-5), who were outshot 34-27.

Nathan Levesque, Charles Boutin, Alexander Gaudio and Justin Boisselle scored for the Olympiques (23-31-5-6).

---

WILDCATS 3 MOOSEHEADS 2

MONCTON, N.B. — Miles Mueller scored three goals as the Moncton Wildcats edged the visiting Halifax Mooseheads 3-2.

Mueller's third goal, scored at 5:01 of the third period, snapped a 2-2 tie and led the Wildcats (36-21-4-3) to the win.

Jake Todd and Markus Vidicek scored for the Maritimes Division-leading Mooseheads (41-17-7-1), who were outshot 35-28.

---

ISLANDERS 6 SEA DOGS 2

CHARLOTTETOWN, P.E.I. — Ross Campbell scored a goal and added two assists as the Charlottetown Islanders beat the visiting Saint John Sea Dogs 6-2.

Alexis Michaud, Cole Huckins, Matthew Butler, William Shields and Simon Hughes also scored for the Islanders (25-32-5-2).

Tyler Peddle and Brody Fournier scored for the Sea Dogs (18-38-5-3).

---

VOLTIGEURS 3 OCEANIC 1

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Lukas Landry's third-period power-play goal at 12:47 snapped a 1-1 tie and lifted the Drummondville Voltigeurs to a 3-1 win over the visiting Rimouski Oceanic.

Kassim Gaudet and Sam Oliver also scored for the Central Division-leading Voltigeurs (45-14-5-1), who outshot the visitors 42-26.

Charles Savoie scored for the Oceanic (35-26-5-0).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 16, 2024.