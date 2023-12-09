RIMOUSKI, Que. — Cedric Masse didn't have to stop many pucks to help the Rimouski Oceanic blank the Quebec Remparts 4-0 in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action on Saturday.

Masse made 17 saves as the Oceanic improved to 16-13-2-0, good enough for second place in the East Division.

Mael St-Denis, Mathis Aguilar, Maxim Barbashev and Julien Beland scored for the Oceanic, who led 2-0 after the first period and entered the final period with a two-goal lead.

Louis-Antoine Denault stopped 33 of 37 shots for the Remparts (12-18-0-0), who were outshot 37-17.

The Oceanic went 2-for-6 on the power play, while the Remparts were 0-for-4

Elsewhere in the QMJHL on Saturday:

---

SAGUENEENS 2 TITAN 1

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Craig Armstrong's power-play goal at 15:02 of the second period stood up as the winner as the Chicoutimi Sagueneens edged the visiting Acadie-Bathurst Titan 2-1.

Alexis Morin also scored for the Sagueneens (15-12-2-2), who outshot the Titan 27-25.

Louis-Francois Belanger scored for the Titan (12-16-1-2).

---

HUSKIES 7 TIGRES 2

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Anthony Turcotte scored twice, Antonin Verreault chipped in with three assists, and the visiting Rouyn-Noranda Huskies whipped the Victoriaville Tigres 7-2.

Samuel Beauchemin, Emeric Gaudet, Francois-James Buteau, Louis-Philippe Fontaine and Andrei Loshko also scored for the Huskies.

Tommy Cormier and Thomas Gagnon scored for the Tigres, who were outshot 34-25.

---

ARMADA 5 FOREURS 3

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Justin Carbonneau's third goal of the game, scored at 16:55 of the third period, gave the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada a 5-3 win over the visiting Val-d'Or Foreurs.

Tommy Montreuil and Matthew MacDonald (empty-netter) also scored for the Armada (15-14-2-0).

Thomas Larouche, Nathan Drapeau and Nathan Brisson scored for the Foreurs (10-18-0-1).

---

CATARACTES 4 WILDCATS 3 (OT)

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Felix Lacerte scored six seconds into overtime to lift the Shawinigan Cataractes over the visiting Monton Wildcats 4-3.

Felix Plamondon, Nathan Ethier and Evan Courtois also scored for the Cataractes (10-17-2-0).

Miles Mueller scored twice for the Wildcats (20-7-2-1), while Yoan Loshing netted a single.

---

VOLTIGEURS 5 EAGLES 1

SYDNEY, N.S. — Peter Repcik scored twice, Riley Mercer made34 saves, and the visiting Drummondville Voltigeurs defeated the Cape Breton Eagles 4-0.

Sam Oliver, Maveric Lamoureux and Mikael Huchette also scored for the Central Division-leading Voltigeurs (19-9-3-1), who led 1-0 after the first period and 2-0 heading into the third.

Cam Squires scored for the Eagles (15-15-1-0).

---

SEA DOGS 3 MOOSEHEADS 2

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Noah Reinhart scored at 18:12 of the third period to snap a 2-2 deadlock and lift the Saint John Sea Dogs to a 3-2 win over the visiting Halifax Mooseheads.

Peter Reynolds and Danny Akkouche also scored for the Sea Dogs (12-15-2-2), who outshot the Mooseheads 29-15.

Mathieu Cataford and Liam Kilfoil scored for the Maritimes Division-leading Mooseheads (21-8-3-0).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2023.