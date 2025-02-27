BATHURST, N.B. - Colby Huggan scored in regulation and a shootout to help the Acadie-Bathurst Titan edge the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada 6-5 in the Quebec Maritime Junior Hockey League on Thursday.

Maddex Marmulak also scored in the shootout and had an assist and defenceman Emile Perron contributed three assists for the Titan (29-24-1-1).

Alexandre Lallier, Dawson Sharkey, Noah Laberge and David-Alexandre Coulombe were the other goal scorers for Acadie-Bathurst, while goalie Joshua Fleming stopped 30 of 35 shots for the win.

Eliot Litalien scored twice and Xavier Villeneuve, Egor Goriunov and Justin Carbonneau each once for Blainville-Boisbriand (31-17-4-2). Goalie Vincent Gladu stopped 23 of 28 shots.

SEA DOGS 4 MOOSEHEADS 2

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Tyler Peddle scored twice for the Sea Dogs in a win over visiting Halifax.

Dylan Rozzi and Olivier Groulx also scored for Saint John (20-36-0-0), which got 24 saves from goalie Eric Young.

Halifax (17-31-7-1) got goals from Antoine Fontaine and Carlos Haendel, while Mooseheads goalie Nicolas Gillham-Cirka turned away 18 of 21 shots.

FOREURS 5 CATARACTES 4 (OT)

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Noah Reinhart scored the overtime winner at 2:10 for visiting Val-d'Or.

Philippe Veilleux, Nathan Brisson, Alix Durocher and Jordan Labelle also contributed goals for the Foreurs (23-25-5-1).

Starting goalie Cedric Masse was replaced by Emile Beaunoyer in the first period after allowing three goals on four shots. Beaunoyer repelled 23 of 24 the rest of the game.

Isaac Menard, Vince Elie, Kody Dupuis and Antoine Pilotte were goal scorers for Shawinigan (31-18-2-4). Cataractes goalie Mathys Fernandez stopped 26 of 31 shots.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 27, 2025.