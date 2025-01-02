SAGUENAY, Que. — Emile Guite scored twice and the Chicoutimi Sagueneens topped the Shawinigan Cataractes 4-1 in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League play on Thursday.

Loic Usereau contributed a goal and two assists for the Sagueneens (21-6-8), who also got a goal from Jonathan Prud'homme.

Felix Lacerte scored for the Cataractes (19-14-2), temporarily levelling the score at 1-1 early in the second period.

Chicoutimi then pulled away with three unanswered goals in the third.

Special teams played an important part, with the Sagueneens going 2-for-5 on the power play and holding the Cataractes scoreless on their lone man advantage.

Raphael Precourt made 31 saves for the Sagueneens and Cataractes goalie Mathys Fernandez stopped 27 of the 31 shots he faced.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 2, 2025.