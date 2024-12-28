SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Etienne Morin's goal and three assists led the visiting Moncton Wildcats to a 7-2 win over the Saint John Sea Dogs in the Quebec Maritime Junior Hockey League on Saturday.

Morin was a second-round draft pick of the NHL's Calgary Flames in 2023.

Caleb Desnoyers scored twice for Moncton (25-5-2-0) in a fourth straight win for the Wildcats atop the Eastern Conference.

Adam Fortier-Gendron contributed a goal and an assist, Riley Sampson, Markus Vidicek and Mitchell Wagner also scored in the win. Wildcats goalie Jacob Steinman made 29 saves.

Dylan Rozzi and Nicolas Bilodeau scored for Saint John (16-17-0-0) with Sea Dogs starter Justin Robinson stopping 41 shots in a losing cause.

DRAKKAR 5 REMPARTS 2

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Louis-Charles Plourde led the host Drakkar to victory with a pair of goals.

Alexis Mathieu, Samuel Boisvert and Jules Boilard also scored for Baie-Comeau (17-13-1-1) with goalie Lucas Beckman contributing 26 saves.

Remparts goaltender Louis-Antoine Denault made 39 saves. Maddox Dagenais and Andreas Straka scored for Quebec (12-17-1-2).

OLYMPIQUES 6 ARMADA 3

GATINEAU, Que. — Isaiah Parent scored twice for the host Olympiques.

Lukas Kral, Lukas Landry, Jeremie Minville and Jeremie Dumas-Larouche were the other goal scorers for Gatineau (8-18-5-2).

Olympiques netminder Nathan St-Pierre stopped 20 of 23 shots.

Justin Carbonneau, Vincent Desjardins and Egor Goriunov scored for Blainville-Boisbriand (17-13-2-0).

Armada starter Remi Delafontaine stopped 13 of 17 shots before reliever Vincent Gladu turned away three of four.

SAGUENEENS 4 PHOENIX 3 (OT)

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Emile Guite scored the overtime winner for the host Sagueneens.

Chicoutimi (18-6-3-5) also got goals from Maxim Masse, Loic Usereau and Thomas Desruisseaux. Sagueneens goalie Raphael Precourt made 25 saves for the win.

Jayden Plouffe, Thomas Rousseau and Florent Houle scored for Sherbrooke (19-9-1-3) with goalie Kyan Labbe stopping 26 shots.

CATARACTES 7 TIGRES 2

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Cole Chandler led visiting Shawinigan to victory with a pair of goals.

Jiri Klima had three assists and Kody Dupuis, Matvei Gridin, Jordan Forget, Isaac Menard and Felix Lacerte also scored for the Cataractes (18-13-0-1).

Cataractes goaltender Felix Hamel repelled 27 shots and his Tigres counterpart Gabriel D'Aigle stopped 32.

Victoriaville (10-19-1-3) got goals from Eliott Simard and Enzo Lottin.

VOLTIGEURS 3 OCEANIC 1

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que — Luke Woodworth's goal and assist paced the host Voltigeurs to victory.

Vincent Tremblay and Sam Oliver also scored for Drummondville (24-6-1-2) atop the Western Conference. Volts goalie Riley Mercer made 34 saves for the win.

Jonathan Fauchon scoredthe lone goal for Rimouski (22-9-0-1) and goalie William Lacelle made 25 saves.

TITAN 6 MOOSEHEADS 2

BATHURST, N.B. — Alexandre Lallier scored twice in Acadie-Bathurst's win over Halifax.

Mathieu St-Onge, Dawson Sharkey, Louis-François Belanger and Noah Laberge were the other goal scorers for the Titan (19-11-1-1).

Acadie-Bathurst goalie Joshua Fleming contributed 32 saves to the victory.

Quinn Kennedy and Justin Breton scored once for Halifax (11-16-5-0) while goalie Mathis Rousseau repelled 33 shots.

EAGLES 3 ISLANDERS 0

CHARLOTTETOWN — Alexis Cournoyer posted a 27-save shutout for visiting Cape Breton.

Lucas Romeo scored twice and Lewis Gendron once for the Eagles (13-14-3-1).

Goalie Nicolas Ruccia stopped 23 shots for Charlottetown (12-16-2-1).

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 28, 2024.