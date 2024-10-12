QMJHL roundup: Gravel made 31 saves as Saint John blanks Sherbrooke

ST. JOHN, N.B. — Charles-Édward Gravel made 31 saves for the shutout as Saint John downed Sherbrooke 3-0 in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League action Friday night.

Eriks Mateiko, Elliot Dubé and Olivier Groulx tallied for Saint John.

ISLANDERS 4 TIGRES 2

CHARLOTTETOWN - William Shields scored twice as the Charlottetown Islanders defeated the Victoriaville Tigres.

Marcus Kearsey and Kyle Powers had the other goals for Charlottetown.

VOLTIGEURS 2 FOREURS 0

VAL-D'OR - Louis-Félix Charrois made 18 saves for the shutout as Drummondville downed Val-D'Or.

Ethan Gauthier and Sam Oliver tallied for Drummondville.

OCÉANIC 5 SAGUENÉENS 4

CHICOUTIMI - The Rimouski Océanic defeated the Chicoutimi Saguenéens in a shootout.

Pavel Simek had the winning goal.

REMPARTS 2 DRAKKAR 1

QUÉBEC - Justin Côté notched the overtime winner to lift the Remparts past the Drakkar.

Côté also scored in regulation.

EAGLES 3 HUSKIES 2

ROUYN-NORANDA - The Cape Breton Eagles defeated the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies in a shootout.

Jacob Newcombe scored the winner.

CATARACTES 3 ARMADA 2

BLAINVILLE-BOISBRIAND - Louis-Philippe Fontaine's goal at 19:01 in the first period stood as the winner as the Cataractes edged the Armada.

Félix Lacerte and Matvei Gridin had the other goals for Shawinigan.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2024.