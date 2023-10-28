BATHURST, N.B. — Jordan Dumais's power-play goal at 6:58 of the third period lifted the Halifax Mooseheads to a 5-4 Quebec Major Junior Hockey League victory over the Acadie-Bathurst Titan on Saturday.

Dumais, who also chipped in with two assists, now has six goals in 16 games.

Markus Vidicek chipped in with two goals for the visiting Mooseheads (11-4-1-0), with singles netted by Mathieu Cataford and Jake Todd.

Igor Mburanumwe, Joseph Henneberry, Blake Pilgrim-Edwards and Colby Huggan scored for the Titan (6-10-0-0).

Elsewhere in the QMJHL:

---

OLYMPIQUES 8 FOREURS 5

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Nathan Lévesque and Jeremie Minville scored twice as the visiting Gatineau Olympiques defeated the Val-d'Or Foreurs 8-5.

William Labranche, Sander Wold, Cory MacGillivray and Charles Boutin each scored once for the Olympiques (4-10-1-1).

Fredéric Potvin, Alexandre Guy, Philippe Veilleux, Alexander Gaudio and Tomas Cibulka scored once for the Foreurs (5-7-0-1).

---

DRAKKAR 6 OCEANIC 4

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Justin Poirier and Julien Paille each scored twice as the Baie-Comeau Drakkar beat the Rimouski Océanic 6-4

Jules Boilard and Raoul Boilard scored once for the Drakkar (12-2-2-0).

Jacob Mathieu, Maël St-Denis, Mathis Aguilar and Spencer Gill scored for the Oceanic (8-7-1-0).

---

EAGLES 2 ARMADA 1 (OT)

BLAINVILLE-BOISBRIAND, QUE. — Cole Burbidge scored game winner at 3:46 of overtime period as the visiting Cape Breton Eagles edged the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada 2-1.

Cam MacDonald also scored for the Eagles (8-8-0-0).

Xavier Sarrasin scored for the Armada (8-5-2-0).

---

TIGRES 3 CATARACTES 1

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Justin Larose scored three times and netminder Nathan Darveau made 32 saves as the visiting Victoriaville Tigres edged the Shawinigan Cataractes 3-1.

Maxime Pellerin and Pier-Olivier Roy each chipped in with two assists for the Tigres (9-4-2-0).

Lou-Felix Denis scored for the Cataractes (7-6-1-0).

---

WILDCATS 5 REMPARTS 2

MONCTON, N.B. — Julius Sumpf scored twice as the Moncton Wildcats beat the Québec Remparts 5-2.

Miles Mueller, Connor Trenholm and Caleb Desnoyers also scored for the Wildcats (11-3-1-0).

Daniel Agostino and Bruno Jalasti scored for the Remparts (5-9-0-0).

---

PHOENIX 6 SAGUENÉENS 2

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Andrew Belchamber scored three goals as the Sherbrooke Phoenix toppled the visiting Chicoutimi Saguenéens 6-2.

Israël Mianscum, Lewis Gendron and Mavrick Lachance also scored for the Phoenix (8-5-0-1).

Jérémy Leroux and Maxim Massé scored for the Sagueneens (5-7-1-2).

---

VOLTIGEURS 2 HUSKIES 1 (SO)

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — The Drummondville Voltigeurs defeated the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies 2-1 after a shootout.

Justin Côté scored in regulation time for the visiting Voltigeurs (7-5-2-1).

Anthony Turcotte scored for the Huskies (8-3-1-3).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2023.