QMJHL roundup: Huskies blow lead but beat Foreurs in shootout

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — The Rouyn-Noranda Huskies blew a 5-3 third-period lead, but scored the lone goal in a shootout to edge the Val-d'Or Foreurs 6-5 in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League action on Tuesday night.

Jeremy Langlois, Thomas Verdon, Daniil Bourash, Andrei Loshko and Antonin Verreault scored in regulation time for the West Division-leading Huskies (26-8-1-4), who outshot the visitors 61-23.

Nathan Baril scored twice for the Foreurs (12-22-2-2), while Nathan Drapeau, Nathan Bolduc and Antoine Lagace netted singles.

The Foreurs led 1-0 after the first period and the teams were tied 3-3 heading into the third.

The Foreurs went 2-for-2 on the power play, while the Huskies were 1-for-4.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 9, 2024.