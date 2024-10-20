QMJHL roundup: Huskies hang on to beat Olympiques

GATINEAU, Que. — Nathan Langlois scored at 15:49 of the third period to give the visiting Rouyn-Noranda Huskies a three-goal lead, then hung on to defeat the Gatineau Olympiques 6-5 in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League action on Sunday.

Antonin Verreault scored twice for the West Division-leading Huskies (6-2-1-2), while Langlois, Alexis Lemire, Bill Zonnon and Alex Carr netted singles.

Jan Golicic scored twice for the struggling Olympiques (2-10), while Gabriel Séguin, Jacob Kaine and Jérémie Minville added singles.

The Olympiques outshot the visitors 35-31 and went 2-for-4 on the power play. The Huskies were 0-for-2 on the power play.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL:

---

MOOSEHEADS 4 ISLANDERS 2

HALIFAX, N.S. — Liam Kilfoil scored twice as the Halifax Mooseheads defeated the visiting Charlottetown Islanders 4-2.

Jack Martin and Logan Crosby also scored for the Mooseheads (7-3-2-0).

Marcus Kearsey scored twice for the Islanders (3-7-1-1).

Both teams had 21 shots on goal.

---

VOLTIGEURS 2 CATARACTES 1

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Simon-Pier Brunet scored the game-winning goal at 7:01 of the second period as the Drummondville Voltigeurs edged the visiting Shawinigan Cataractes 2-1.

Ethan Gauthier also scored for the Central Division-leading Voltigeurs (9-2-0-1), who were outshot 39-25, but Volts' netminder Riley Mercer was nearly unbeatable.

Vince Elie scored for the Cataractes (6-5).

---

DRAKKAR 6 TIGRES 2

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Justin Poirier scored twice as the visiting Baie-Comeau Drakkar beat the Victoriaville Tigres 6-2.

Louis-Charles Plourde, Alexis Mathieu, Matyas Melovsky and Kyle Morey also scored for the Drakkar (7-4-1-0).

Eliott Simard scored twice for the Tigres (2-7-1-1).

---

TITAN 4 SEA DOGS 3

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Colby Huggan scored the game-winning goal at 17:54 of the third period as the visiting Acadie-Bathurst Titan edged the Saint John Sea Dogs 4-3.

Mavrick Brunet, Maddex Marmulak and Blake Pilgrim-Edwards also scored for the Titan (9-4), who were outshot 35-32.

Zachary Morin, Eriks Mateiko and Egan Beveridge scored for the Sea Dogs (7-5).

---

EAGLES 5 WILDCATS 3

SYDNEY, N.S. — Cam Squires scored twice as the Cape Breton Eagles defeated the visiting Moncton Wildcats 5-3.

Joseph Henneberry scored twice, while Romain Litalien scored once for the Eagles (5-50-1).

Alex Mercier, Juraj Pekarcik and Preston Lounsbury scored for the Wildcats (8-2-1-0).

---

PHOENIX 3 REMPARTS 2

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Jean-Félix Lapointe scored the game-winning goal at 13:13 of the third period as the Sherbrooke Phœnix edged the visiting Quebec Remparts 3-2.

Olivier Lampron and Olivier Dubois also scored for the Phoenix (7-4).

Antoine Dorion and Justin Côté scored for the Remparts (5-7-1-0).

---

OCEANIC 4 FOREURS 1

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Maxime Coursol scored three goals as the Rimouski Océanic defeated the visiting Val-d'Or Foreurs 4-1.

Mathieu Cataford scored once for the East Division-leading Oceanic (8-3).

Donovan Arsenault scored for the Foreurs (3-8-1-0).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2024.