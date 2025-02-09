ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. - The Rouyn-Noranda Huskies scored five first-period goals and then coasted to a 6-3 Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League victory over the visiting Val-d’Or Foreurs on Sunday at Arena Glencore.

Alex Carr and Thomas Verdon each had a goal and assist for the West Division-leading Huskies (28-12-3-5), who outshot the visitors 46-27.

Benjamin Brunelle, Nathan Langlois, Thomas Chafe and Ty Higgins also scored for the Huskies. Antoine St-Laurent and Eliot Ogonowski chipped in with two assists each.

Anthony Clutchey, Noah Reinhart and Benjamin Olivier scored for the Foreurs (20-24-4-1), who trailed 5-1 after the first period and 5-2 heading into the third period.

The Huskies went 1-for-7 on the power play, while the Foreurs were 0-for-2.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2025.