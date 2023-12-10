SHERBROOKE, Que. — Israel Mianscum scored two goals and added three assists, but his Sherbrooke Phoenix were beaten 7-5 by the visiting Victoriaville Tigres in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action on Sunday.

The Phoenix, who went 4-for-6 on the power play, gave up five third-period goals to the Tigres, who were 2-for-3 with the man advantage.

Maxime Pellerin, Justin Larose and Mael Lavigne each scored twice for the Tigres (17-9-3-0), with a single added by Egor Goriunov.

Andrew Belchamber, Lewis Gendron and Olivier Dubois also scored for the Phoenix (15-13-1-2), who outshot the Tigres 37-24.

The Tigres led 1-0 after the first period and the teams were tied 2-2 heading into the third.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL on Sunday:

---

EAGLES 3 OLYMPIQUES 0

SYDNEY, N.S. — Jakub Milota stopped 23 shots and earned the shutout as the Cape Breton Eagles defeated the visiting Gatineau Olympiques 3-0.

Luke Patterson, Cole Burbidge and Olivier Houde scored for the Eagles (16-15-1-0).

Netminder Kian Hodgins stopped 23 of 26 shots for the Olympiques (9-19-2-2).

---

DRAKKAR 3 SAGUENEENS 1

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Alexis Bernier had a goal and assist as the visiting Baie-Comeau Drakkar edged the Chicoutimi Sagueneens 3-1.

Olivier Lampron and Raoul Boilard also scored for the East Division-leading Drakkar (27-3-2-0) who were outshot 34-28.

Alex Huang scored for the Sagueneens (15-13-2-2).

---

CATARACTES 5 HUSKIES 3

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Felix Lacerte and Evan Courtois each scored twice as the Shawinigan Cataractes beat the visiting Rouyn-Noranda Huskies 5-3.

Jordan Tourigny also scored for the Cataractes (11-17-2-0). Tourigny, Lacerte and Lou Felix-Denis each chipped in with two helpers.

Louis-Philippe Fontaine scored twice for the West Division-leading Huskies (18-8-1-3), with Antonin Verreault netting a single.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2023.