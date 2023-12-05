CHARLOTTETOWN — The visiting Cape Breton Eagles scored twice in the first period and got a 36-save performance from Jakub Milota to beat the Charlottetown Islanders 3-0 in the lone Quebec Major Junior Hockey League game on Tuesday night.

Brayden Schmitt, Olivier Houde and Cam Squires (empty-netter) scored for the Eagles (15-14-1-0) in the Maritimes Division battle. Luke Patterson chipped in with two assists.

Carter Bickle stopped 19 of 21 shots in the Islanders (11-16-1-1) net.

The Eagles went 0-for-1 on the power play, while the Islanders were 0-for-3.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2023.