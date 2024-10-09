GATINEAU, Que. — Joseph Henneberry scored a hat trick for Cape Breton in a 6-4 win over host Gatineau on Wednesday in the Quebec Maritime Junior Hockey League.

Tomas Lavoie had a goal and three assists, and Cam Squires and Xavier Daigle also scored for the Eagles, who trailed 4-3 after two periods.

Eagles starter Brandon Lavoie stopped 15 of 18 shots before he was replaced by Jakub Milota, who turned away 10 of 11.

Isaiah Parent, Emeric Gaudet, Nolan Ling and Jérémie Minville scored second-period goals for the Olympiques, who got 23 saves from goalie Zach Pelletier.

MOOSEHEADS 1 TITAN 5

ACADIE-BATHURST, Que. — Dawson Sharkey's goal and two assists led the Titan to a 5-1 win over the visiting Mooseheads.

Mathieu St-Onge, Blake Pilgrim-Edwards, Noah Laberge and Colby Huggan also scored for Acadie-Bathurst with Titan goaltender Joshua Fleming stopping 34 of 35 shots.

Shawn Carrier scored the lone goal for Halifax, whose goaltender Mathis Rousseau turned away 35 of 39 shots.

VOLTIGEURS 6 CATARACTES 2

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Adam Cavallin's hat trick helped Drummondville to a 6-2 over host Shawinigan.

Renaud Poulin, Simon-Pier Brunet and Ethan Gauthier also contributed goals for Voltigeurs, who got 32 saves from goaltender Riley Mercer.

Kody Dupuis scored twice for Shawinigan. Cataractes starter Victor Régis stopped 13 of 15 shots before Félix Hamel turned away 13 of 17 in relief.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2024.