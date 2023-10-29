SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Kassim Gaudet scored three goals, including the final one on a penalty shot, as the visiting Quebec Remparts rolled over the Saint John Sea Dogs 6-1 in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action on Sunday at TD Station.

Antoine Michaud, Charles Savoie and Charles-Olivier Villeneuve also scored for the Remparts (6-9-0-0), who led 2-0 after the first period and 4-1 heading into the third.

Noah Reinhart scored for the Sea Dogs (4-7-1-2), who were outshot 29-23.

The Remparts went 3-for-7 on the power play, while the Sea Dogs were 0-for-6.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL:

---

VOLTIGEURS 4 FOREURS 2

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Luke Woodworth scored a goal and added an assist as the visiting Drummondville Voltigeurs edged the Val-d'Or Foreurs 4-2.

Justin Côté, Tyler Peddle and Simon-Pier Brunet also scored for the Voltigeurs (8-5-2-1).

Alexandre Guy and Nathan Brisson scored for the Foreurs (5-8-0-1).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2023.