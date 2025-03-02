SHERBROOKE, Que. - Felix Lacerte had two goals and an assist as the visiting Shawinigan Cataractes defeated the Sherbrooke Phoenix 4-2 in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League action on Sunday.

Cole Chandler and Jordan Forget also scored for the Cataractes (32-18-2-5), who outshot the hosts 46-20.

Mavrick Lachance and Eloi Bourdeau scored for the Phoenix (31-20-2-4), who received a 42-save performance from netminder Linards Feldbergs.

The Cataractes went 0-for-7 on the power play, while the Phoenix were 0-for-2.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL on Sunday:

---

REMPARTS 3 OLYMPIQUES 2 (SO)

GATINEAU, Que. — Nathan Quinn scored the only goal in a four-round shootout to lift the visiting Quebec Remparts to a 3-2 win over the Gatineau Olympiques.

Maddox Dagenais and Quinn scored in regulation time for the Remparts (22-29-2-4), who were outshot 38-24, but got a 36-save performance from netminder Louis-Antoine Denault.

Lukas Kral and Jeremie Minville scored for the Olympiques (14-28-8-6).

---

FOREURS 7 SAGUENEENS 3

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Jacob Gouchie scored twice, Noah Reinhart had a goal and two assists, and the Val-d'Or Foreurs beat the visiting Chicoutimi Saguenéens 7-3.

Jordan Labelle, Donovan Arsenault, Samuel Fiala and Jérémy Leroux also scored for the Foreurs (25-25-5-1), who were outshot 40-37. Benjamin Olivier and Philippe Veilleux each chipped in with two assists.

Thomas Desruisseaux, Émile Ricard and Loïc Usereau scored for the Sagueneens (33-15-3-7).

---

EAGLES 6 SEA DOGS 2

SYDNEY, N.S. — Cam Squires scored a goal and added three assists as the Cape Breton Eagles defeated the Saint John Sea Dogs 6-2.

Cole Burbidge, Romain Litalien, Xavier Daigle, Luke Patterson and Brayden Schmitt also scored for the Eagles (30-19-4-3).

Eagles goaltender Alexis Cournoyer stopped 30 of 32 shots.

Ben Cross and Mitchell Wagner replied for the Sea Dogs (20-38-0-0).

Sea Dogs goaltender Eric Young kicked out 39 of 44 shots.

---

VOLTIGEURS 7 TITAN 1

BATHURST, N.B. — Sam Oliver scored twice as the Drummondville Voltigeurs defeated the Acadie-Bathurst Titan 7-1.

Teo Toubans Besnier, Luke Woodworth, Adam Cavallin, Justin Larose and Ethan Gauthier also scored for the Central Division-leading Voltigeurs (36-16-3-3).

Voltigeurs goaltender Louis-Félix Charrois kicked out 27 of 28 shots.

Colby Huggan scored for the Titan (30-25-1-1).

Titan goaltender Joshua Fleming stopped 50 of 57 shots.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 2, 2025.